JESUP – Nick Green is in his sixth season as the head coach of the Jesup J-Hawk boys’ and girls’ cross country teams. Coach Green has had good success in his tenure, qualifying 3 teams to the state meet and 12 individuals as state qualifiers.
The girls will return everyone from last year’s fourth place state finish, so the expectations are high for the team and individuals.
Senior Amanda Treptow (Class 2A, No. 5-ranked) anchors this talented group. She finished sixth at state a year ago and was an all-state selection the past 2 years. Treptow has been all-district 3 times and first team all-conference 3 times.
Coach Green describes Treptow as a “great leader, tough as nails, and a role model for all our runners.”
Sophomore Clare Wright (Class 2A, No. 10-ranked) is coming off a freshman campaign where she was an all-state selection. Wright finished ninth overall at the state meet in 2020. She was a first team all-conference selection a year ago.
Coach Green says that Wright is “talented, smart, incredibly coachable, and should have a great year.”
Natalie O’Connor returns for her senior year and looks to build on the 37th place finish at the state meet a year ago. O’Connor has been an all-state selection, all-district twice, and all-conference 2 times.
Coach Green says that O’Connor is a “very talented and gritty runner. I am very excited to see her run this senior season.”
Senior Sydney Thoma finished 69th at state a season ago and was a second team all-conference selection in 2020.
Coach Green says that Thoma “had a breakout year last year. Excited to see that continue.”
McKenna Albert returns for her sophomore year and was an all-conference runner in 2020. Albert ran on the state team and was the J-Hawks’ No. 5 runner.
Coach Green added that Albert “put in the miles over the summer, and I am excited to see her be a top-7 runner for us again this year.”
Promising newcomers include freshmen Mackenzie Wilson and Olivia Nesbit. Coach Green has high expectations for these two girls, stating that Wilson was a runner-up at the conference meet last season and can be a top-4 runner for the J-Hawks at the 5K distance. Coach Green says that Nesbit ran all her miles this summer while detasseling, lifting, and playing a bunch of basketball. Green adds that Nesbit is suited for the 5K and thinks she can be a top-5 runner for the J-Hawks.
The strengths for this J-Hawk team will be depth.
“We will have 10-12 girls who can be varsity runners,” added Green. “We have a lot of state experience, which will benefit the girls as we get later into the season.”
The conference race will be heated in 2021, with a few talented teams vying for the championship. Denver and Hudson are very talented. Denver could be a top-3 team in the state this year, and Hudson won Class 1A a year ago. Both teams have 5 very talented runners, and it will be a race that will come down to the wire.
The boys return 2 state qualifiers from 2020 and have 2 to 3 other boys that can run low 18s or maybe into the 17s.
The boys’ team finished fourth in the NICL race a year ago and sixth at districts. Leading the way for the 2021 team is Nolan Evans (Class 2A, No. 13-ranked). The senior will return as a state qualifier last season and a first team all-conference selection. Nolan took 18th at the state meet a year ago.
Coach Green says that Evans “is a very talented runner that is ready to make another big jump in performance.”
Senior Kile Rottinghaus was also a state qualifier a year ago and has been all-conference twice.
“The most dedicated male runner at Jesup in a long time,” said Coach Green. “[He] puts in a ton of time and effort, and is ready to qualify for state again.”
Sophomore Ayden Gonzalez returns, and Coach Green thinks he has a lot of raw talent.
Green says that Gonzalez is “very fast on the track, ready to see it translate to big 5K times.”
Logan Zuck returns for his senior season, and has been a varsity runner for 3 seasons now.
Coach Green says that Zuck is “Mr. Consistent. He is ready to have a great senior year.”
A newcomer to watch is freshman Nathan Pint.
“Nathan is a strong runner that doesn’t even know how fast he is yet,” added Green. “He can be a top-5 runner for us.”
The J-Hawks will have to be consistent and injury-free, but could be a top-2 team at conference and a top-3 team at districts.
Hudson and Denver look to be the teams to beat in the NICL this season.
“Denver and Hudson are very talented teams,” said Green. “Denver has owned the conference the last 5 years, and Hudson is very strong. This year we add in Oelwein, and they will have a strong showing, as well as East Marshall.”
Assistant coaches are Alex O’Connell (five years) and Miah Betz (three years).