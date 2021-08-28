The Jesup J-Hawks went 2-7 last season and graduated 11 seniors from the 2020 football team, including the top quarterback, the top running back, and the top receiver. This looks to be a revamped year for them as they try to replace the nucleus of their team – the starting quarterback, the top five running backs (stat-wise), and four receivers.
Tim Sauer is in his fourth year as head coach. He says that although he lost a lot to graduation, the cupboard is not bare, adding that he has a lot of talent coming back, but just not a lot of snaps at their respective positions.
Senior Parker McHone looks to be the heir apparent at quarterback after the graduation of Jase Pilcher. McHone was second team all-district a year ago, and Sauer says that McHone is “a speedster and absolute weapon out in space, and a solid tackler in the back half of the field.”
McHone will be throwing to fellow seniors Corbin Fuelling and Brody Clark-Hurlbert, who return and will lead the receiving corps after solid junior years. Fuelling had 6 catches for 81 yards in 2020, while Clark-Hurlbert will be an important part of the offense in 2020 after catching 11 balls for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns in his junior campaign.
Also returning is senior Merak Sly (offensive and defensive line). Coach Sauer says that Sly has a “hardworking, never-give-up attitude.”
Senior Kamden Ochsner will return on the offensive and defensive lines. Coach Sauer adds that Ochsner is “one of our bookends to anchor down the O-line, and a plugger in the middle.”
Another offensive and defensive returner will be senior Nick Sadler. Coach Sauer expects Sadler to play a big role as “Mike” linebacker and tight end.
Senior Noah Sheridan returns and will play running back, and will also play on the defensive side. Coach Sauer says that Sheridan is a “tough, quiet kid that is all business on the field.”
Senior Carson Lienau returns after district honorable mention laurels a year ago. Lienau will anchor the offensive and defensive line. Coach Sauer adds that Lienau is a “leader of the O-line and the heartbeat of the team.”
A promising newcomer mentioned by Coach Sauer was sophomore Wyatt Vander Werff (RB/LB). Coach Sauer adds that Vander Werff is an “explosive athlete whose season was shortened last year due to injury. Big expectations to be a difference maker for the varsity.”
According to Coach Sauer, the team’s strengths will be on the offensive and defensive line, while the limited snaps and experience at the skill positions are a concern.
Jesup will play in Class 2A, District 4 along with North Fayette Valley (2-6), Oelwein (3-6), Union-La Porte City (0-8), Dubuque Wahlert (6-3), and defending state champion Waukon (10-1).
Obviously, Waukon is the team to beat in the district, but Coach Sauer says that a lot will be decided in Weeks 7 and 8, when the J-Hawks face Waukon and Dubuque Wahlert.
Assistant coaches are Ben Stevens, Rodney Ciesielski, Aaron Schutte, Ron Sadler, and Jordan Miller.