Jesup volleyball team 082821
Photo by Roger Johnson

JESUP – Head Coach Eryca Bass is in her fourth year at the helm, and the Jesup J-Hawks are returning 5 starters from a 15-13 team in 2020.

Jesup will have a pair of solid hitters back, but the J-Hawks must replace setter Alexis Harris, who graduated in 2020 with 624 assists as a senior and 1,617 total assists in her career.

Senior Leah Becker returns after leading the J-Hawks in blocks (45) her junior year. Becker had 115 kills and will be among the top hitters this season.

All-conference second team selection in 2020 Bobbi Thomas returns for her senior year after leading the J-Hawks in kills (201) last season. Thomas also had 226 digs and 24 aces.

Senior Jacie Lange returns as a utility. She had 140 digs a year ago.

Defensive specialist Jersey Even will be back for her senior year after 71 digs as a junior.

Junior Caelor Wymore was an all-conference second team and an all-district selection in 2020. Wymore is a libero and defensive specialist.

Newcomers to watch include sophomore Isabel Weber (middle hitter) and freshman Anna Baldwin (middle hitter/right side hitter).

Coach Bass has a lot of talent returning and thinks that the team’s strengths will be serving and passing.

“Our conference is a bit different, being that it is split into pods,” said Coach Bass, “but it will be tough as always.”

Coach Bass sees Hudson, Sumner-Fredericksburg, and Union as being quality teams to beat. Jesup will also face Beckman Catholic right away in pool play at Jesup’s first tournament, which Coach Bass stated will be a tough team to compete against.

The assistant coach is Carlee Grunder.

