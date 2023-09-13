JESUP – Saturday, September 9, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team hosted their annual tournament on Saturday and the J-Hawks come away winning all five matches.
Jesup 22 21
South Winn 20 10
KILLS: Sara Mead 5, Adrianna Boulden 2, Anna Baldwin 4, Isabel Weber 8, Hayden Kresser 1
ASSISTS: Sara Mead 2, Anna Baldwin 1, Isabel Weber 6, Daley Donlea 1, Hayden Kresser 2
DIGS: Sara Mead 4, Adrianna Boulden 13, Morgan Krall 7, Journey Even 3, Isabel Weber3, Daley Donlea 1
ACES: Sara Mead 1, Marlie Schissel 1
Jesup 21 21
West Central 11 11
KILLS: Sara Mead 3, Adrianna Boulden 7, Anna Baldwin 1, Isabel Weber 7, Harmony Shannon 3, Hayden Kresser 3
ASSISTS: Sara Mead 1
DIGS: Sara Mead 3, Adrianna Boulden 1, Morgan Krall 7, Journey Even 3, Daley Donlea 2, Marlie Schissel 1
ACES: Sara Mead 1, Journey Even 2, Isabel Weber 3, Marlie Schissel 1
Jesup 21 21
Central Elkader 18 11
KILLS: Sara Mead 6, Adrianna Boulden 2, Anna Baldwin 1, Isabel Weber 2
ASSISTS: Sara Mead 1, Isabel Weber 1, Daley Donlea 1, Hayden Kresser 1
DIGS: Sara Mead 9, Adrianna Boulden 9, Morgan Krall 10, Journey Even 7, Anna Baldwin 1, Isabel Weber 2, Daley Donlea 2, Marlie Schissel 1
ACES: Marlie Schissel 1
Jesup 21 21
North Linn 11 18
KILLS: Sara Mead 4, Adrianna Boulden 1, Anna Baldwin 2, Isabel Weber 6, Hayden Kresser 1
ASSISTS: Anna Baldwin 1, Hayden Kresser 1
DIGS: Sara Mead 3, Adrianna Boulden 5, Morgan Krall 5, Journey Even 5, Isabel Weber 1, Daley Donlea 3
ACES: Sara Mead 2, Journey Even 4, Daley Donlea 2
Jesup 21 21
Alburnett 16 12
KILLS: Sara Mead 8, Adrianna Boulden 1, Anna Baldwin 2, Isabel Weber 3, Hayden Kresser 1
ASSISTS: Adrianna Boulden 1, Anna Baldwin 1, Isabel Weber 3, Hayden Kresser 3
DIGS: Sara Mead 1, Adrianna Boulden 6, Morgan Krall 8, Isabel Weber 2, Daley Donlea 3
“The effort of the athletes was great on the day,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass, “They were consistent in energy level, communication, and controlling what we could on our side of the court.”
Senior Isabel Weber and sophomore Sara Mead were standout players, converting passes/sets to Kills and led the J-Hawks in Kills on the day. Weber also led the J-Hawks in Blocks with a total of 15 on the day. Sophomore Daley Donlea stepped up to lead her team in Assists with 75 Assists for the tournament.
“It was overall a team effort,” said Coach Bass, “All of the athletes stepped up in their role and did what they had to to help the team be successful.”
Coach Bass added, “We had a goal, that goal was to take pride in our home court and win our home tournament and the athletes took that very seriously and they did what they needed to do to reach that goal.”
Jesup moves to 8-8 on the season and traveled to Oelwein (12-8) on Tuesday for a NICL Conference battle. Look for this matchup in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.