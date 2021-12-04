JESUP – Matt Gross will be in his 3rd year as the head ma of the Jesup J-Hawks Wrestling program.
Jesup was 3-13 in duals last season and 1-5 in the conference.
The Jesup squad will be young in 2021-2022 led by a lot of sophomores and freshman.
Sophomore Christian Beau (9-11in 2020) and senior Steel Rolison (10-13 in 2020) will battle it out for the 106 pound spot. Coach Gross added that Rolison is a great leader and advocate for the program to continue to grow.
Another sophomore, Kyle Bucknell finished 19-13 a year ago and was a District Qualifier. Look for Bucknell at 113 pounds.
Elliot Kriens, a 120 pound sophomore was 8-10 as a freshman in 2020.
Sophomore Kaleb Zuck will most likely wrestle at 126 pounds. Zuck was 11-20 a year ago.
Logan Zuck, a 132 pound senior, was 11-25 in 2020.
Connor Even, sophomore, will compete around 132 pounds and was 5-16 last season.
At 138 pounds, Dawson Bell will compete for a spot and Bell was 10-14 a year ago.
Jarrett Ciesielski is a returning senior who had a record of 5-9 last year.
Wyatt VanderWerff – sophomore, 152 pounds, 7-4 in 2020.
Skylar Blad – sophomore, 182 pounds, 11-19 in 2020.
Newcomers to watch include Trevin Delagardelle. A freshman at 120 pounds, coach Gross adds that he continues to push himself in the offseason and Delagardelle had a great camp.
Another promising newcomer is sophomore 120 pounder, Ethan Krall. Krall is a transplant from Waterloo East and Coach Gross says, “Ethan has been working hard since joining the team.”
Evan Sebetka is a sophomore 220 pound newcomer to watch. Sebetka took a year off from wrestling, but has had a strong AAU career and Coach Gross added that Sebetka has a great set of wrestling skills.
“Last year, we had a ton of freshmen competing,” said Coach Gross, “This year, we will have 14 sophomores that are continuing to gain experience. This team is very close and understands that they can keep our momentum going and build something great.”
The NICL Conference is a very competitive wrestling conference and the top teams that Jesup will face include Union, Denver, Sumner-Fredericksburg, and various other strong programs.
“Jesup is eager to start competing in the conference race,” added Coach Gross, “We are young and this year is critical in building a successful team.”
Assistant coaches: Aaron Schutte and Levi Vogel