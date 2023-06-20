JESUP – In addition to date specifics events, the Jesup Public Library (JPL) is offering several other special programs, opportunities, and equipment
Support JPL
We have The Velvet Coffee Company Bookworm Blend coffee available in whole bean or ground, in 1.5 oz or 12 oz bags. You can order a JPL 30 oz Polar Camel water bottle with the QR code at the front desk. Vinyl JPL stickers are now for sale in 2 styles for only $2 each! All of these support the Friends of the Jesup Public Library.
New Things to Check Out!
The JPL is more than books! We have a croquet set, disk golf, a digital camera, and a SpikeBall game! Other non-book items include craft stamps, candy molds, cake pans, puzzles, games, STEM activity bags, cookie cutters, and more! We can also request materials from other Iowa libraries at no charge through our Interlibrary Loan system.
Dolly Parton Imagination Library
We are excited to bring you and your children the gift of books. This free service is available for children aged 0-5 years living in the Jesup School District. A new age-appropriate book will be mailed every month until their 5th birthday. Enroll online today! Visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/ to get started. If you live within the Jesup School District, but do not have a Jesup address, please contact the library to sign up. A special thanks to our sponsors for supporting this program: The Friends of the Jesup Public Library, Heartland Technology, Innovative Wealth Management, Jesup Paint & Autobody, Jesup Chamber of Commerce, Jesup Public Library Endowment Fund.
1000 Books Before Kindergarten
You are your child’s first teacher and your home is where your child begins to learn. When you talk, sing, read, write, and play, you are helping your child get ready to read. Children who are read to at an early age will be better prepared to learn.1000 BBK is an ongoing program at the Jesup Public Library that is designed to be simple and encourage making reading a daily habit. Earn prizes for every 100 books! Sign up your child at any time by visiting the library or online: https://tinyurl.com/JPL1000BBK