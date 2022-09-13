JESUP – The Jesup Public Library has several events coming up, including
Lil Tots Story Time
Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 am! All are welcome to join us for stories and songs.
Book Club
The September Book Club selection, “The Honey Bus” by Meredith May, is available now to pick up for our 1 p.m. Monday, September 19 meeting. “The Honey Bus” Is an extraordinary story of a girl, her grandfather and one of nature’s most mysterious and beguiling creatures: the honeybee. Author Meredith May recalls the first time a honeybee crawled on her arm. She was five years old, her parents had recently split and suddenly she found herself in the care of her grandfather, an eccentric beekeeper who made honey in a rusty old military bus in the yard. That first close encounter was at once terrifying and exhilarating for May, and in that moment she discovered that everything she needed to know about life and family was right before her eyes, in the secret world of bees. It was during this pivotal time in May’s childhood that she learned to take care of herself, forged an unbreakable bond with her grandfather and opened her eyes to the magic and wisdom of nature. Part memoir, part beekeeping odyssey, The Honey Bus is an unforgettable story about finding home in the most unusual of places, and how a tiny, little-understood insect could save a life.
Movie Monday
Join us Monday, September 26 at 1 p.m. for “Elvis.” The life of American music icon Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Rated PG-13. Popcorn and water bottles provided.
Meet Author Betty Brandt Passick
Come to Winding Meadows Creek, 1044 9th Street, Jesup Wednesday, September 28 at 1:30 p.m. to meet award-winning author, speaker, and teacher Betty Brandt Passick, a native of Fairbank, Iowa. Betty uses her hometown as the backdrop in her Gangster Series novels. Hosted by Winding Meadows Creek and the Jesup Public Library.
Kids’ Halloween Crafts
Come to the library on Tuesday, October 4 at 3:30 p.m. for Halloween crafting. Create a wood pumpkin or Frankenstein head! This project is suitable for kids (or adults) ages 5 and up. All materials will be provided. Cost is $4 per person and pre-registration is required through the Jesup Public Library Facebook page.