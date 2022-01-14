JESUP – The Jesup Public Library has several events coming up, including
Lil Tots Story Time
Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 am! All are welcome to join us for stories and songs.
Movie Monday
Join us Monday, January 24 at 1 pm for Dear Evan Hansen. Evan Hansen (played by Ben Platt) is an anxious, isolated high-school student who’s aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social media age. He soon embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a letter he wrote for a writing exercise falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life. Popcorn will be provided. Please bring your own drink.
Grab And Go Crafts
Pick up free, pre-packaged craft kits outside the Jesup Public Library’s front door. Grab and Go craft kits will be available Feb 2, Mar 2, and May 4.
Family Story Time
Family Story Time meets the first Saturday of each month at 9:30 am for books, music, and more! Mark your calendars for these upcoming dates: Feb 5, March 5, April 2 and May 7.
Middle School Book Club
Students in grades 5-8 — mark your calendars for the return of Book Club! Pick up “The Magic Misfits” now and come back to discuss it with your friends on Tuesday, Feb 15 at 3:30 pm. When street magician Carter runs away, he never expects to find friends and magic in a sleepy New England town. But like any good trick, things change instantly as greedy B.B. Bosso and his crew of crooked carnies arrive to steal anything and everything they can get their sticky fingers on. Carter teams up with five other like-minded illusionists, and using both teamwork and magic, they’ll set out to save the town of Mineral Wells from Bosso’s villainous clutches.