JESUP – The Jesup Public Library has several events coming up, including:
Lil Tots Story Time
Story Time meets every Thursday at 10:30 am! All are welcome to join us for stories and songs.
Movie Monday
Join us Monday, January 24 at 1 pm for Dear Evan Hansen. Evan Hansen (played by Ben Platt) is an anxious, isolated high-school student who’s aching for understanding and belonging. He embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a letter he wrote for a writing exercise falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life. Popcorn will be provided; please bring your own drink.
Grab and Go Crafts
Pick up free, pre-packaged craft kits outside the Jesup Public Library’s front door. The next Grab and Go craft kits will be available Feb 2.
Family Story Time
Family Story Time meets the first Saturday of each month at 9:30 am. Join us Feb 5 for books, music, and more!
Middle School Book Club
Calling all students in grades 5-8: Join us Tuesday, Feb 15 at 3:30 pm to discuss The Magic Misfits by Neil Patrick Harris.
Book Club
The February Book Club selection, “While Beauty Slept” By Elizabeth Blackwell, is available now to pick up for our Monday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. meeting. Elise Dalriss’ story begins when she hears her great-granddaughter recount a tale about a beautiful princess awakened by a handsome prince. It pushes open a door to the past, a door Elise has long kept locked. For Elise was the companion to the real princess who slumbered — and she is the only one left who knows the truth of what happened so many years ago. In this rich and compelling novel of love and terror, friendship and fate, we are introduced to a heroine of extraordinary determination — the true heart of a legend — who reveals what it really takes to reach happily ever after.
Half Day Craft Day
Our next Half Day Craft Day is Wednesday, Feb 23 at 1:30 pm.
The Jesup Public Library hours are:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 to 7 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.
- The library is closed from 1pm – 2pm Monday-Friday
- The library will NOT close from 1-2 pm on early out Wednesdays for JCSD
We still offer curbside pickup! You can access the online card catalog at www.jesup.lib.ia.us to reserve books for pick up.
For more information call 319-827-1533.