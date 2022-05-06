JESUP – The Jesup Lions Club held their annual Honors Banquet at the Jesup Golf Course banquet room on May 4.
The Honors Banquet is a time to recognize the honor students from both the Jesup High School and Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville. In addition, one student from each school was awarded a scholarship by the Lions club. This year the recipients were Cameron Troyer from Jesup High School and Foxe Youngblut from Don Bosco.
Dr. Merritt Jones of Jesup, was the guest speaker. His topic was “Open Wide” (Dr. Jones is a dentist). His message was to inspire the students to try new things and go outside of their comfort zone.