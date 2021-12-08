JESUP – In an early season NICL conference battle, the Denver Cyclones knocked off the Jesup J-Hawks 74-66.
In a very close game that could have gone either way, the Cyclones took control in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Jesup took an early 7 point lead at the end of the first quarter, but by halftime, they Cyclones had battled back and led by 4 at the break. This was a 3 point game at the end of 3 periods, but Denver pulled away late to win it.
“Credit to Denver for playing an outstanding game,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “They hit big shots all game. We thought we played a good game as well but obviously didn’t get enough stops defensively when needed too. Corbin Fuelling played a really good game on both ends of the floor.”
Senior Carson Lienau was 12 of 14 from the field and scored 26 points while grabbing 8 rebounds. Senior Corbin Fuelling hit four 3-pointers and tallied 17 points, while senior Parker McHone dropped in 10 points and had 3 assists. Senior Brady Reyes came off the bench for 6 points and senior Carter Even secured 8 rebounds while scoring 4 points. Junior Brevin Dahl had 3 points and 4 assists.
1 2 3 4 T
Denver 14 28 17 15 74
Jesup 21 17 18 10 66
Jesup moves to 1-1 on the season and was home on Tuesday night, hosting Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-1) in a NICL Conference East Division matchup. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper.