JESUP – The year of 2022 marks three years that Chris Even has been the Mayor of Jesup. With his fourth-year beginning, even looks back on what goals were accomplished in 2022 and what is yet to be done in 2023.
Even says that this was an off year for big projects in the city of Jesup, but none-the-less, projects were completed.
“This was kinda an off year as far as big projects, one goal we had was raising money for a splash pad,” said Even. “We have that about 95% complete. We also have a private development that we have finalized and are getting houses built out here. West Echo Development is on the southwest part of town.”
Even says that three houses are in the process of being built, one is complete and the other two are under construction.
Looking into the community for more significant successes, Even says the school is beginning to start comprehensive planning on a few projects and have recently had a bond pass in the last year.
Looking back into 2022, Even believes he helped to serve the community by always being helpful and available to the community.
“In 2022 I will be open to talk to and connect with people in the community,” said Even. “All while also matching up those needs with others in the community who would be able to satisfy the need.”
Even says he has one big project he would like to pursue in 2023.
“We have one significant construction project, a road, water, and sewer reconstruction that will be going out to bid in January,” said Even. “We have also been doing work in the parks and I would like to see that continue into this year.”
According to Even, Covid took a toll on progress in Jesup, and he would like to see two other construction projects begin this year.
“Things have been kinda slow with Covid-19 and getting finances in order,” said Even. “I would like to wrap up construction on the wastewater treatment plant. As well as see our two road projects get wrapped up.”
Even says those projects are located on Young Street between the Post Office and city shop, which is under construction for road, water, and sewer improvements. The other is on North Street going towards the Golf Course.
“We want to repave that and add some curb and gutter,” he said.
According to Even, those three projects should wrap-up sometime this fall.
Along with those projects, Even has goals for the economy of Jesup as well.
“I would like to see getting occupants in vacant buildings and creating more commercial and industrial land,” said Even. “We don’t have much of that right now.”
Even added there is a potential business looking to move into the City of Jesup.
“There is one business wanting to come into town,” said Even. “They are a fertilizer dealer and manufacturer.”
Another goal that Even has in mind for moving into the future is updating the City’s comprehensive plan that helps to identify land use.
Even would like the community to be aware because there will be meetings in the future where community input would be helpful in updating the plan.
“I would like for the people to participate in this process,” said Even. “There will be online surveys where people can put their input into those meetings and help change the way we do things.”