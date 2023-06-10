JESUP – Tuesday, June 6, 2023: The Jesup softball team hosted the Grundy Center Spartans (4-6) on Tuesday night and a five run first inning was all they would need en route to a 12-2 win.
The J-Hawks chased the Spartans freshman pitcher in the first inning after not recording an out. 12 walks and 4 hits by the J-Hawks compounded into 12 runs.
Junior Klair Kite was on the mound for the J-Hawks and scattered just 6 hits over 6 innings, allowing just 2 runs (1 earned), striking out 1 batter and walking 1 batter. Kite gets the win and is now 4-4 on the season with a nice 1.56 ERA.
The J-Hawks only had 4 total hits but took advantage of free bases. Freshman Hayden Kresser had 4 runs batted in, while eighth-grader Peyton Weber drove in 3 runs.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 1-2 RUN 2BB SB, Laney Pilcher 0-2 2RUNS HBP, Rylynn Delagardelle 0-3 2RUNS HBP, Caelor Wymore 0-0 3RUNS RBI 4BB, Hayden Kresser 1-2 2B 4RBI BB HBP, Morgan Krall 1-1 RUN 2RBI 3BB, Peyton Weber 0-2 3RBI SF, Karlie Schutte 1-1 RBI 2BB, Daley Donlea 0-2 RBI, Jordyn Bergman 3RUNS
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
Grundy Ctr 0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jesup 5 0 1 5 0 1 12
JESUP – Thursday, June 8, 2023: The girls were home on Thursday night hosting NICL Conference rival Wapsie Valley for one game. A big 3rd inning by the Warriors was the difference as they would score 6 times and win this 11-6.
NO STATS WERE AVAILABLE COME PRESS TIME.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
WV 0 0 6 0 3 2 0 11
Jesup 0 0 0 3 1 0 2 6
The girls move to 8-5 on the season and 3-2 in the NICL-East Division. Jesup is hosting their own tournament this weekend.