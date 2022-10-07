JESUP – Mark your calendar for Jesup Public Library events.
LIL TOTS STORY TIME
Come to the library for songs, stories and more. We meet every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.!
SPICE CLUB
At the beginning of each month, pick up a take-home kit that includes a featured spice, information on its history and uses, and a recipe or two! October is Turmeric! Open to cooking enthusiasts of all ages. Supplies are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
BOOK CLUB in October
This month’s selection is “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. Book Club will meet Monday, October 17 at 1 p.m. “The Dutch House” starts at the end of the Second World War. Cyril Conroy begins an enormous real estate empire, propelling his family from poverty to wealth. His first order of business is to buy the Dutch House, a lavish estate in the suburbs outside of Philadelphia. Cyril’s son Danny, and his older sister Maeve, are later exiled from the house where they grew up by their stepmother. The two siblings are thrown back into poverty and find that all they have to count on is one another. It is this unshakable bond between them that both saves their lives and thwarts their futures. “The Dutch House” is a dark fairy tale about two smart people who cannot overcome their past.
MOVIE MONDAY
“Father Stu” will be shown at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 24. The movie is based on a true story. Father Stu is an unflinchingly honest, funny and uplifting story about finding purpose in a most unexpected place. After surviving a terrible motorcycle accident, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) wonders if he can use his second chance to help others find their way — and leads this former amateur boxer to the surprising realization that he is meant to be a priest. Despite a devastating health crisis and the skepticism of Church officials and his estranged parents (Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him but countless others along the way. Rated R, 2 hours, 5 minutes. Popcorn is provided.
STEM WEDNESDAY
ISU Buchanan County Extension presents STEM Wednesdays on early dismissal days! Join us on November 2 at 1:30 p.m. for Scurrying Squirrels with a squirrel story, a squirrel activity, and a snack fit for a squirrel (trail mix)! Most suitable for grades K-4. Pre-registration is required and limited to the first 15 kids. Sign up at: https://forms.gle/Mw1ve3GUKpjWzTRC6 or call the Jesup Public Library at 319-827-1533.
BOOK CLUB in November
The November Book Club selection is “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. Book Club will meet Monday, November 21 at 1 p.m.
In 1936, tucked deep into the woods of Troublesome Creek, KY, lives blue-skinned 19-year-old Cussy Carter, the last living female of the rare Blue People ancestry. The lonely young Appalachian woman joins the historical Pack Horse Library Project of Kentucky and becomes a librarian, riding across slippery creek beds and up treacherous mountains on her faithful mule to deliver books and other reading material to the impoverished hill people of Eastern Kentucky. Along her dangerous route, Cussy, known to the mountain folk as Bluet, confronts those suspicious of her damselfly-blue skin and the government’s new book program. She befriends hardscrabble and complex fellow Kentuckians, and is fiercely determined to bring comfort and joy, instill literacy, and give to those who have nothing, a bookly respite, a fleeting retreat to faraway lands.