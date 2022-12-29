JESUP – Mark your calendar for Jesup Public Library events.
Closed for the Holiday
The Jesup Public Library is closed today through Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year’s. Happy Holidays!
Lil Tots Story Time
Come to the library for songs, stories and more. We meet every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.!
STEM Wednesday
JESUP – ISU Buchanan County Extension presents STEM Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. on early dismissal days! Join us on January 11 for Popping Popcorn with special activities, fun, and snacks!! Most suitable for grades K-4. Pre-registration is required and limited to the first 15 kids. Sign up at https://forms.gle/9WehKr82rE4wCfuk7 Call the Jesup Public Library (319.827.1533) with questions.
Movie Monday
Save Monday, January 23 at 1 p.m. for Movie Monday. The movie title has not been announced yet, but the event is free and so is the popcorn.
Book Club in January
This month’s selection is “Hollowing Out The Middle: The Rural Brain Drain and What it Means for America” by Maria Kefalas and Patrick Carr. Book Club will meet Monday, January 19 at 1 p.m. Books are available to pick up at the Library.
Startling research shows that small towns—from Maine to Missouri—are in jeopardy from exporting their most precious resource: young people.
Sociologists were sent to a small town in Iowa to chronicle the exodus of young people from America’s countryside and to understand the process of the rural brain drain. One in five Americans, nearly sixty million people, live in small towns, and the rate at which young people are permanently leaving has grave local and national repercussions. The emptying out of small towns is a nationwide concern, but there are strategies for arresting the process and creating sustainable, thriving communities. Hollowing Out the Middle is a wake-up call we can’t afford to ignore.
Friends of the Library
Friends of the Jesup Public Library will meet Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.
Media Sale
Books for all ages, DVDs, audio books, puzzles, games and more have been donated and are available all the time for a free will donation to the Friends of the Library. The Friends of the Jesup Public Library works to enhance the services and collections of the library...for both today and tomorrow.
Library of Things
We offer more than just books! Check out a portable photo studio, board games, rubber stamps, soap making equipment, and more.