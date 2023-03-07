JESUP – Mark your calendar for Jesup Public Library events.
Spice Club
The March Spice is Chinese 5 Spice! Get yours today at the front desk.
Lil Tots Story Time
Come to the library for songs, stories and more. We meet every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.!
Combating Human Trafficking
The Jesup library is hosting Ray Fiedler, coordinator with Iowa Office to Combat Human Trafficking, on Thursday, March 9 at 1 p.m. He will give a startling presentation on human trafficking in Iowa and share ways about how all of us can play a part in stopping this crime. This presentation is free and open to the public.
Book Club
The book choice for March is “The Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis. Books are available at the JPL. Our next book club date is Monday, March 20 at 1 p.m.
Support JPL
We have The Velvet Coffee Company Bookworm Blend coffee available in whole bean or ground, in 1.5 oz or 12 oz bags. You can order a JPL 30 oz Polar Camel water bottle with the QR code at the front desk. Vinyl JPL stickers are now for sale in two styles for only $2 each! All of these items support the Friends of the Jesup Public Library.
New Things To Check Out!
The JPL is more than books! We now have snowshoes! They can be checked out for two days at a time; must be 16 years old or older. We also have craft stamps, candy molds, magazines, newspapers, cake pans, puzzles, games, STEM activity bags, cookie cutters, DVDs, a soap making kit, and more! We can also request materials from other Iowa libraries at no charge through our Interlibrary Loan system at No Charge.
Dolly Parton Imagination Library
We are excited to bring you and your children the gift of books. This free service is available for children aged 0-5 years living in the Jesup School District. A new age-appropriate book will be mailed every month until their 5th birthday. Enroll online today! A special thanks to our sponsors for supporting this program: The Friends of the Jesup Public Library, Heartland Technology, Innovative Wealth Management, Jesup Paint & Autobody, Jesup Chamber of Commerce, and Jesup Public Library Endowment Fund.
New Best Sellers at JPL
- Encore in Death by J.D. Robb
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
- Mad Honey by Jodi Piccoult
- Fairy Tale by Stephen King
- Spare by Prince Harry
- 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty
- Walk the Blue Line by James Patterson