JESUP – Mark your calendar for these Jesup Public Library (JPL) events.
Spice Club
The September spice is Ground Fennel! Pick up today at JPL.
Lil Tots Story Time
Come to the library for songs, stories and more. We meet every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.!
Book Club
The September book, “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom, is available to pick up at the Library. Book Club will meet Monday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. Synopsis: Chika Jeune was born three days before the devastating earthquake that decimated Haiti in 2010. Chika was brought to The Have Faith Haiti Orphanage that author Mitch Albom operates in Port Au Prince. This is an intimate and heartwarming memoir about what it means to be a family and the young Haitian orphan whose short life would forever change his heart.
Closing Early
The Jesup Public Library will close at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept 18 for staff development. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Kids in the Kitchen
Join us Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 3:30 p.m. for kids to try their hands at making easy after-school snacks! Dirt Pudding Cups are on the menu for this month, and kids ages Kindergarten thru 4th grade are welcome to attend! Pre-registration is required, and class is limited to 15. All snacks may include nuts, gluten, and/or dairy so plan accordingly. Register at https://tinyurl.com/JPL-DirtCups.
Monday Movie
Save the date! Join us Monday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. for “Bookclub: The Next Chapter.” Four best friends (Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen) take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Rated PG-13, runs 1 hour, 48 minutes. FREE popcorn and water!