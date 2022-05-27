JESUP – All events are at the Jesup Public Library unless otherwise noted.
- LIL TOTS STORY TIME will resume on Thursdays at 10:30 am in July!
- SUMMER READING PROGRAM “OCEAN OF POSSIBILITIES”: Wednesdays in June at 10 a.m. (June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29). All ages are welcome to join us for stories, crafts, activities, and more! Online sign-up for the Summer Reading Program will be open soon! Stay tuned!
- FRIDAY FLIX: Every Friday (June 3 — August 5) at 10:30 a.m. Watch for more information and movie selections each week! Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink. The first will be June 3, 10:30 am, “The Pirates, Band of Misfits”. Synopsis: “Accompanied by his ragtag crew, an enthusiastic pirate captain sails the high seas and dreams of besting his bitter rivals, Black Bellamy and Cutlass Liz, in a quest to win Pirate of the Year. The captain’s quest takes him and his comrades from the exotic shores of Blood Island to Victorian London’s foggy streets. Along the way, they battle a clever queen and join forces with a young scientist.” Rated PG. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink. Movie selection subject to change.
- BUCHANAN COUNTY ISU EXTENSION 4H SPARKS ADVENTURE SERIES: Summer fun, excitement and adventure for a variety of ages! Each hands-on program is $10 and runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch is not provided). Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/yhrvpaw:
ASTRO NASA CAMP, JUNE 7: Take part in NASA STEM lessons and activities to inspire future astronauts and engineers to learn about space with unique activities that are out of this world! Most suitable for grades 4-8.
CRIME & SPY SCIENCE CAMP, JUNE 16: Investigate crime scenes and learn the skills necessary to become a detective and solve mysteries. Writing secret notes, fingerprinting, and mystery powder analysis are some of the ways you will learn to become a detective. Most suitable for grades 3-5.
ISLAND ADVENTURE CAMP, JULY 13: We’ll explore and learn about the ocean and coastal life, including otters, manatees, polar bears, and whales. We’ll use maps to study the island and learn about survival. We’ll also get to be pirates! Most suitable for grades K-2.
THEATRE STEM CAMP, JULY 25: Practice your acting and speaking skills while engineering props and simple costumes. The day will end with a short performance for friends and family. Most suitable for grades 3-5.
- BOOK CLUB: “The Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson. Monday, June 20 at 1 p.m. Synopsis: “Author Erik Larson tells the stories of two men: Daniel H. Burnham, the architect responsible for the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair construction, and H.H. Holmes, a serial killer masquerading as a charming doctor. Burnham’s challenge was to overcome the death of his partner and numerous other obstacles to construct the famous “White City” around which the fair was built. His efforts to complete the project, and the fair’s incredible success, are skillfully related. The activities of the sinister Dr. Holmes, who is believed to be responsible for scores of murders around the time of the fair, are equally remarkable. He devised and erected the World’s Fair Hotel, complete with crematorium and gas chamber, near the fairgrounds and used the event as well as his own charismatic personality to lure victims. The magical appeal and horrifying dark side of 19th-century Chicago are both revealed through Larson’s skillful writing.”