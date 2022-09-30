JESUP – The Jesup Public Library has events for youth.
Kids’ Halloween Crafts
On Tuesday, October 4 at 3:30 p.m. come to the Jesup library and create a 5” wooden pumpkin or Frankenstein head! This project is suitable for kids (or adults) ages 5 and up. All materials will be provided; cost is $4 per person per project and pre-registration is required through the Jesup Public Library Facebook page.
STEM Wednesday
Starting Wednesday, October 5 at 1:30 p.m. ISU Buchanan County Extension presents STEM Wednesdays on early dismissal days! Join us this month for Pumpkin Exploration with a pumpkin story, a pumpkin activity, and a pumpkin snack! Most suitable for grades K-4. Pre-registration is required and limited to the first 15 kids. Call the Jesup Public Library 319-827-1533) to sign up!
