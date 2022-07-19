JESUP – All events are at the Jesup Public Library unless otherwise noted.
LIL TOTS STORY TIME meets every THURSDAY at 10:30 a.m.! Join us for songs, stories and more!
SUMMER READING CHALLENGE: Sign up at https://jesupia.beanstack.org. The JPL is listed in the Beanstack mobile app — download it from the App Store or Google Play Store. Track reading minutes to win great prizes all summer long! Open to ALL ages!
FRIDAY FLIX: Every Friday (June 3-August 5) at 10:30 a.m. — watch for more information and movie selections each week! (Movie selection subject to change.) Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink.
- July 22, 10:30 a.m., “Nim’s Island.” A young girl inhabits an isolated island with her scientist father and communicates with a reclusive author of the novel she’s reading. Rated PG.
- July 29, 10:30 a.m., INTERACTIVE “Shark Tale.” The story of a fish named Oscar who falsely claims to have killed Frankie, the son of a shark mob boss named Don Lino, to advance his community standing and teams up with the mobster’s other son Lenny to keep up the facade. Rated PG.
- August 5, 10:30 a.m., “Flipper.” A teenage boy from Chicago is sent to spend the summer with his eccentric uncle on the Florida coast, befriending a remarkable dolphin and taking on local bad guys who are polluting the water. Rated PG.
BUCHANAN COUNTY ISU EXTENSION 4H SPARKS ADVENTURE SERIES: Summer fun, excitement and adventure for a variety of ages! Each hands-on program is $10 and runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch is not provided). Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/yhrvpaw. Theatre Stem Camp, July 25: Practice your acting and speaking skills while engineering props and simple costumes. The day will end with a short performance for friends and family. This camp will be held in the basement of Jesup City Hall. Most suitable for grades 3-5.
BOOK CLUB: “The Book of Lost Names,” by Kristin Harmel, Monday, July 18 at 1 p.m. Eva Traube Abrams, a semi-retired librarian in Florida, is shelving books one morning when her eyes lock on a photograph in a magazine lying open nearby. She freezes; it’s an image of a book she hasn’t seen in sixty-five years—a book she recognizes as The Book of Lost Names. The accompanying article discusses the looting of libraries by the Nazis across Europe during World War II—an experience Eva remembers well—and the search to reunite people with the texts taken from them so long ago. An engaging and evocative novel, The Book of Lost Names is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of bravery and love in the face of evil.
MOVIE MONDAY, July 25, 1 p.m., “Death on the Nile.” Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s (Kenneth Branagh) Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. Rated PG-13. Popcorn is provided; please bring your own drink.
“NAILED IT!” — Wednesday, August 3, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.: Take a crack at re-creating an edible masterpiece! Space is limited to 15 people per session. Pre-registration is required; sign up at https://forms.gle/GmihcEPfAByvuo5K7. Sessions will be held in the basement of Jesup City Hall.