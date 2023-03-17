JESUP – Mark your calendar for these extra Jesup Public Library events in March.
Kids in the Kitchen, 10 a.m., Monday, March 20
Learn how to make easy, kid-friendly snacks! Join us this month on a no-school day to make Mini Fruit Pizzas! All snacks may include nuts, gluten, and/or dairy so plan accordingly. Recommended for ages Kindergarten — 4th grade. Pre-registration is required. https://tinyurl.com/JPLFruitPizza Find the link on Facebook and in our Instagram bio!
Friends Of The Jesup Public Library, 6 p.m., Thursday, March 23
All are invited! The Friends is a non-profit support organization that improves the services and resources of the Library, promotes citizen involvement in the community, and hosts fundraising events to offer programs and resources for all ages. The Friends of the Jesup Public Library are welcoming new members right now! Membership forms are available at the Library.
Movie Monday, 1 p.m., Monday, March 27
“The Woman King” starring Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu, is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Rated PG-13, runs 2 hours, 15 minutes. Free admission and free popcorn!
New Things To Check Out!
The library is more than books! We now have a wood burning kit available for check out. Gently etch designs into wood, (small blocks are provided) to create personalized art. JPL also has a Canon digital camera available for check out! Your library card along with an SD memory card are all you need to start snapping quality pictures. We also have craft stamps, candy molds, magazines, newspapers, cake pans, puzzles, games, STEM activity bags, cookie cutters, DVDs, a soap making kit, and more! We can also request materials from other Iowa libraries at no charge through our Interlibrary Loan system at NO CHARGE.
1000 Books Before Kindergarten
You are your child’s first teacher and your home is where your child begins to learn. When you talk, sing, read, write, and play, you are helping your child get ready to read. Children who are read to at an early age will be better prepared to learn.1000 BBK is an ongoing program at the Jesup Public Library that is designed to be simple and encourage making reading a daily habit. Earn prizes for every 100 books! Sign up your child at any time by visiting the library or online: https://tinyurl.com/JPL1000BBK
Women’s History Month
Check out these titles for Women’s History Month during March at the Jesup Public Library
- Code Girls: the untold story of the American women code breakers of World War II by Liza Mundy
- Remembering Whitney: my story of love, loss, and the night the music stopped by Cissy Houston
- Amelia lost: the life and disappearance of Amelia Earhart by Candace Fleming — The immortal life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot
- My Beloved World by Sonya Sotomayor
- Hidden figures: the American dream and the untold story of the Black women mathematicians who helped win the space race by Margot Lee Shetterly