Another 20-plus wins.
Another postseason run.
Another handful of accolades.
Jesup saw five baseball players named to the IHSBCA All-District Northeast team recently. The J-Hawks had three named to the first team – outfielder Brody Clark-Hurlbert, Nate Cagley at utility and pitcher Jack Miller.
Clark-Hurlbert batted .372 with 32 hits, 28 runs, 23 steals, 23 RBI and 14 walks.
“Last year I had mono and lost 10 games due to it and was only named second team all-district,” he said. “So, to come out here this year as a team and win 20 games again was really special, and to be on the first team was really cool.
“I have to thank my teammates though, because we would come here on Sundays for an extra hour and a half and hit on the field … I think that really helped a lot, too.”
Jack Miller went 7-2 with two saves, 57 strikeouts and a 1.14 ERA. He made seven starts and appeared in 12 games.
“I’m definitely honored to make the team, having lots of many good teams along with us (in the Northeast),” Miller said. “I had many other teammates that helped me make this possible.”
Cagley went 7-0 with 56 strikeouts and a 1.37 ERA in eight starts. He also batted .472 with 42 hits, 28 RBI, 13 doubles and a home run.
“It was an honor to be named first team all-district and recognized by all the coaches,” Cagley said. “There were a lot of great players in this district. Congrats to all my teammates who were recognized as well.”
First baseman Carson Lienau (.311, 28 hits, 18 RBI) and Brevin Dahl (utility, .351, 37 runs, 34 hits, 19 steals) were named to the second team.
