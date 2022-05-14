NEW HAMPTON — Again? Again.
But not again.
Jack Miller’s freshman golf season featured him falling in a playoff for sectional medalist.
The Jesup sophomore faced the same situation Wednesday during the Class 2A New Hampton Sectional at the New Hampton Golf & Country Club.
This time was different.
Miller managed to card a five on the par-5 No. 2 hole. Wapsie Valley’s Brody Blaylock conceded behind a stroke after Miller two-putted. The duo both carded 4s on the No. 1 hole; Miller put his approach shot out of bounds but was given a second chance as Blaylock two-putted the hole.
“I didn’t really play good and still came out on top,” he said. “The playoff was really fun.”
Asked if he felt déjà vu, Miller smirked.
“Made me less nervous,” he said of last year’s experience. “I knew I was still going to (the Mediapolis) district no matter what. That kind of took pressure off.”
Blaylock and Miller both carded 81s. Miller dropped one stroke from the front to the back nine on the nine-hole course, as did Blaylock.
“I didn’t really play my best. It was really hot on the course,” Miller said. “I knew where to hit the ball and where not to hit it. I gave myself birdie putts (the second time around). I didn’t make any birdie putts, but got tap-in pars. That helped.”
The J-Hawks tied for third with a 353, but lost an opportunity to move on as a team via a fifth-golfer tiebreaker,
North Fayette Valley’s Clay Moser was the other individual to advance to Mediapolis after carding an 82. He parred 10 holes and dropped two shots from the front to the back.
“Helped me a lot in where I had to go the second time, what I should do better,” he said. “I got back with my driver and just felt confident with it. Kept the ball in the fairway and put it on the green.
“I kind of liked the greens. I liked them. They were smoother than the last couple of courses … they felt comfortable to me.”
The TigerHawks shot a 362. Nick Koch carded a 90, with Nick Buffington at a 92 and Wil Miller at a 98.
Sumner-Fredericksburg shot a 408. Jaymison Howard carded an 89.