DIKE – Friday, June 3, 2022: The Class 2A, No. 11-ranked Jesup J-Hawks too their undefeated record into an NICL conference matchup with Dike-New Hartford (3-2) on Friday night.
This was a hitter’s game and closely contested throughout. 28 hits combined for both these teams with Jesup collecting 17 of those. This one would take an extra inning to decide this one and the Wolverines would score 2 runs in the bottom of the 8th to stun the J-Hawks 11-10.
Sophomore Klair Kite went the distance for the J-Hawks and scattered 11 hits, while allowing just 3 earned runs and walking just one batter.
The defense committed 5 errors in the contest, giving Dike-NH several second chances.
Senior backstop, Alexis Larson had 3 hits, including a double, driving in 2 runs. Freshman Karlie Schutte also had 3 hits and drove in a run.
A. Treptow, Sr-LF 1 for 5, single 3 strikeouts
L. Lange, Sr-SS 2 for 4, double, 2RBI, BB, run
A. Larson, Sr-C 2 for 4, run, double, 2RBI, SO
C. Wymore, Jr-1B 2 for 4, 2runs, BB
R. Delagardelle, Jr-2B 2 for 5, run
L. Pilcher, Jr-RF 2 for 5, run, 2RBI,
S. Mead, 08-DH 2 for 4, 2run, 2RBI, BB, SO
H. Nie, Sr-CF 1 for 4, run, RBI
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
Jesup 0 4 0 0 3 2 0 1 10
Dike-NH 0 2 0 3 0 3 1 2 11
IOWA CITY – Saturday, June 4, 2022: Jesup traveled to Iowa City West for a one-day tournament and ran into Class 4A, No. 3-ranked Clear Creek-Amana in the first game of the day.
The J-Hawks ran into a buzzsaw as the Clippers would unload on pitcher Klair Kite for 11 runs on 7 hits (6 earned) and freshman pitcher Daley Donlea, who went 1 inning and allowed 3 runs (one earned). The defense didn’t help with 5 errors, but this is a very good Clippers team they ran into and in the end, the Clippers would No-hit the J-Hawks in a 4-inning shortened game – 14-0.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
CC-A 0 11 3 0 0 0 0 14
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
In game 2, the J-Hawks would face a Davenport West team with a 6-1 record. Jesup would jump all over the Falcon pitching with 8-runs in the very first inning and would extend that lead to 9-0 going into the 3rd inning.
A 9-run inning for the Falcons would tie this up and Davenport West would win it with a run in the 5th and final inning – 10-9.
A. Treptow, Sr-LF Run
J. Lange, Sr-3B 1 for 1, run, 2BB
A. Larson, Sr-C 2 for 3, run, 2RBI
R. Delagardelle, Jr-2B 1 for 3
C. Wymore, Jr-SS 1 for 3, run, double, 2RBI
L. Pilcher, Jr-RF run, RBI, BB, SO
S. Mead, 08-DH 1 for 2, run, double, BB
H. Kresser, 08-1B 1 for 2, run, double, 3RBI, SF, SO
H. Nie, Sr-CF 1 for 3, run, 2RBI
H. Shannon, FR-PR Run
1 2 3 4 5 T
Jesup 8 1 0 0 0 9
Dav West 0 0 9 0 1 10
The Jesup girls were at Grundy Center on Tuesday night. On Thursday, the J-Hawks will be at Wapsie Valley (3-4). Look for these games in Saturday’s paper. On Friday the J-Hawks will start the Annual Jesup 2-day Tournament where they will play South Winn in game 1.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.