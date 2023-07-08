JESUP – Wednesday, July 5, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks softball team saw their season come to an end on Wednesday with an upset loss at home to the Hudson Pirates (20-16).
A big 4th inning for the Pirates turned a 2-0 game into a 7-0 game and a huge task for the J-Hawks to come back from. But the J-Hawks did not fold and fought till the bitter end with 4 late runs, but it wasn’t enough, and they fall by the score of 7-4.
Freshman Morgan Krall had 3 hits including a double and freshman Sara Mead went 2 for 4 and drove in a run. Senior Laney Pilcher was 2 for 2 and walked twice, stealing one base. Sophomore Karlie Schutte knocked in a run and went 2 for 4 with a double, while eighth-grader Peyton Weber was also 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Junior Klair Kite got the start for the J-Hawks and went 3.2 innings, giving up 2 earned runs on 11 hits, striking out 1 and walking just 1. Junior Scout Kohagen came on in relief and was terrific, going 3.1 innings in relief and giving up no runs, no hit and striking out 2.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 2-4 RBI, Laney Pilcher 2-2 RUN 2BB SB, Rylynn Delagardelle 1-3 HBP, Caelor Wymore 0-3 RUN BB, Hayden Kresser 0-4 RBI, Karlie Schutte 2-4 RUN 2B RBI, Peyton Weber 2-4 RBI, Morgan Krall 3-4 2B, Daley Donlea 0-3 SAC Marlie Schissel RUN
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Hud 0 0 2 5 0 0 0 7
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 4
The loss ends the J-Hawks season with a 23-11 record. Three seniors say goodbye in Laney Pilcher, Caelor Wymore, and Rylynn Delagardelle. A very young J-Hawks team will return a lot of talent next season including pitchers Klair Kite and Scout Kohagen, a ton of sophomore talent in Daley Donlea, Sara Mead, Morgan Krall, and freshman Peyton Weber, Marlie Schissel, and Kylie Herget-Miller.