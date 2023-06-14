JESUP – Friday, June 9, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks softball team hosted their annual tournament on Friday and Saturday. 16 teams were in attendance and the J-Hawks would play Edgewood-Colesburg (14-6) in their first game of the day.
The J-Hawks were shutout until the 6th inning – down 3-0 – but battled back to score two runs and had a chance with the tying run on 2nd-base, but a ground out ended it and the Vikings beat the J-Hawks 3-2.
Junior Scout Kohagen went 4 innings scattering 5 hits and allowing 3 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 2. Eighth-grader Hannah Seevell came on in relief and went 2 innings giving up just 3 hits and no runs. Seevell struck out 1 batter.
Senior Rylynn Delagardelle drove in 2 runs for the J-Hawks with a double.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 1-2 RUN BB, Laney Pilcher 0-3 ROE, Caelor Wymore 1-3 RUN SB, Hayden Kresser 0-3, Rylynn Delagardelle 1-3 2B 2RBI, Morgan Krall 1-3, Karlie Schutte 0-2 ROE, Peyton Weber 0-2, Daley Donlea 0-2
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
Ed-Co 1 0 0 2 0 0 3
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0 2 2
Friday afternoon the J-Hawks were right back at it with a game against Decorah (6-5). This game came right down to the last at-bat and the J-Hawks would walk it off with a run in the bottom of the 6th inning, winning 7-6.
Junior Klair Kite was in the circle for the J-Hawks and went 6 strong innings allowing 6 runs (3 earned) on 11 hits and striking out 6 batters.
Freshman Hayden Kresser led the way for the J-Hawks with 3 hits including a triple. Freshman Daley Donlea added 2 hits including a homerun and drove in 3 runs.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 1-3 RUN, Laney Pilcher 1-3 RUN, Caelor Wymore 1-3 RUN 2RBI, Hayden Kresser 3-3 3B RBI, Rylynn Delagardelle 0-3, Morgan Krall 0-3 RBI, Karlie Schutte 1-2 RUN HBP ROE, Peyton Weber 1-3, Daley Donlea 1-3 RUN HR 3RBI, Jordyn Bergman RUN, Laney Kohagen RUN
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
Decorah 0 0 3 1 2 0 6
Jesup 0 1 3 2 0 1 7
JESUP – Saturday, June 10, 2023: On Saturday the J-Hawks were in the consolation semi-finals against Crestwood (8-9). This game was scoreless until the 5th inning when the Cadets exploded for 6 runs and would win it 6-1.
Scout Kohagen went 4.1 innings and surrendered 5 runs (zero earned) on 6 hits, striking out 3 batters.
Senior Laney Pilcher drove in the lone run for the J-Hawks.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 1-4 RUN, Laney Pilcher 1-3 RBI HBP ROE SB, Caelor Wymore 0-3, Hayden Kresser 0-3, Rylynn Delagardelle 1-3, Morgan Krall 1-2 BB, Karlie Schutte 1-2 SAC, Peyton Weber 0-2, Daley Donlea 0-3, Kylie Herget-Miller 0-1
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
Crest 0 0 0 0 6 0 6
Jesup 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
In the last game of the day the J-Hawks faced off against the Dons of Don Bosco (11-7) and the J-Hawks would win this on a walk off in the bottom of the 7th inning.
Don Bosco would score 3 run in the 1st inning, but Klair Kite would settle in and pitch well the rest of the way. Kite gave up just 6 hits in the contest.
Freshman Sara Mead went 2 for 4 with a run batted in and Rylynn Delagardelle added 2 hits and an RBI. Freshman Morgan Krall went 2 for 4 and scored a run.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 2-4 RBI SB, Laney Pilcher 1-4 RUN, Caelor Wymore 1-3 RUN 2B SAC, Hayden Kresser 1-4 2B RBI, Rylynn Delagardelle 2-4 RBI, Morgan Krall 2-4 RUN SB, Karlie Schutte 1-2 RBI SF, Daley Donlea 1-2 SAC SB, Klair Kite 0-2 BB, Marlie Schissel RUN SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
DB 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
Jesup 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 4
JESUP – Monday, June 12, 2023: The Union Knights (3-8) were in town for a NICL Conference showdown. Jesup moves into sole possession of 2nd-place in the NICL East Division with a sweep of the Knights.
In game 1, the J-Hawks took control from the beginning, scoring in the first 3 innings en route to a 9-2 win. Klair Kite was terrific in the circle for the J-Hawks going 7 innings and giving up just 2 earned runs on 6 hits. Kite struck out 3. Kite is now 7-5 on the season with a 1.94 ERA.
Offensively, the J-Hawks knocked around Knights pitching for 18 hits. Freshman Morgan Krall went 4 for 4, Eighth-grader Peyton Weber added 3 hits and 3 RBI’s while freshman Sara Mead went 3 for 4.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 3-4 RUN, Landy Pilcher 0-3 RUN SAC, Caelor Wymore 1-4 RUN 2RBI, Hayden Kresser 2-4 2RBI, Rylynn Delagardelle 2-4, Morgan Krall 4-4 2RUNS, Karlie Schutte 2-3 2RUNS 2B RBI SAC, Peyton Weber 3-4 2B 3RBI, Daley Donlea 1-1 RUN RBI SF BB, Marlie Schissel RUN
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Union 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2
Jesup 1 2 3 0 3 0 0 9
In game 2 was a slugfest, but a five-run 6th inning by the J-Hawks capped off a J-Hawks come-from-behind win 12-11.
Eighth-grader Hannah Seevell went 6 strong innings, giving up 5 runs (3 earned) on 8 hits. Seevell struck out 2 and walked one. Seevell gets the win and moves to 2-0 on the season.
Freshman Hayden Kresser led a J-Hawks 15 hit attack with 3 hits and drove in 2 runs. Freshman Daley Donlea added 2 hits and knocked in 3 runs of her own. Senior Caelor Wymore had 2 hits including a triple. And Eighth-grader Kylie Herget-Miller went 1 for 1 with a double and 3 RBI’s.
BOX SCORE: Sara Mead 2-3 RUN RBI BB CS, Laney Pilcher 1-4 RUN SB, Caelor Wymore 2-3 3RUNS 3B RBI BB, Hayden Kresser 3-3 2RBI SF, Rylynn Delagardelle 1-4 RUN SB, Morgan Krall 0-3, Karlie Schutte 1-2 RUN 2RBI SF BB, Peyton Weber 2-4 RUN, Daley Donlea 2-3 RUN 2B 3RBI, Marlie Schissel RUN, Jordyn Bergman RUN, Kylie Herget-Miller 1-1 2B 3RBI
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Union 2 5 0 2 2 0 0 11
Jesup 2 2 3 0 0 5 0 12
The J-Hawks are now 11-7 on the season and 5-2 in the NICL-East Division. On Tuesday the girls were at Class 2A, No. 13- ranked South Hardin (18-4). Today Jesup will host Springville (6-13). Look for these games in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.