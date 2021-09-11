FAYETTE – The Jesup J-Hawk volleyball team traveled to Upper Iowa University (UIU) for an NICL Conference battle with Oelwein. Jesup would dominate the Huskies and take 3 straight, raising their record to 5-3 on the year and 1-1 in the conference.
The match was moved to UIU because Oelwein High School is in the process of putting in new netting that lowers from the ceiling rather than being assembled on their newly resurfaced floor.
“It was good to meet up with Oelwein for the first time,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass. “The match went well. As a team, one of our goals was to control our serve and serve them tough, and I think we followed through with that goal.”
Senior Bobbi Thomas led the team with 8 kills, while junior Caelor Wymore led the team in serve receive percentage as well as serve aces (6). Junior Laney Pilcher came in with 20 assists and led the team with 7 digs.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Jesup 25 25 25 0 0 3
Oelwein 11 14 16 0 0 0
Jesup will be back at home on Saturday for the Jesup Tournament. The J-Hawks will host West Central (1-3), Central Elkader (3-11), North Linn (5-4), Alburnett (2-8), and South Winneshiek (0-6).