JESUP – Every year students at Jesup High School select a community service project. This year some of the Homerooms, which comprise of different grades, selected to help out with the renovations at Ft. Pentecost on Grant Avenue.
Since 1984, Fort Pentecost has been a little piece of the Texas frontier in this area for kids and their friends and neighbors to play and picnic.
Created by Tex Pentecost, and with the support of his wife Anna Mae, Fort Pentecost became a site for overnight camping in the bunkhouse, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troop meetings, horse clubs, auto clubs, tractor clubs, trail wagon clubs, weddings, graduations, and Fourth of July parties.
Then in May 1998, a storm came up.
“They said it was ‘straight-line winds,’” said LouAnn Bresson, the couple’s daughter. “A tornado, more likely.”
The wind knocked down trees, shoved the church off its foundation, and damaged the school, a bandstand, the hotel, and the saloon. Many of the buildings could not be repaired, and were torn down.
In May Tex passed away, but not before the church began restoration. Other projects are still in the works, but volunteers, including the next generariton, come when they can to continue what Tex started.
To find out more about Fort Pentecost visit the Fort Pentecost Facebook page.