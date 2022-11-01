Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

JESUP – Every year students at Jesup High School select a community service project. This year some of the Homerooms, which comprise of different grades, selected to help out with the renovations at Ft. Pentecost on Grant Avenue.

Since 1984, Fort Pentecost has been a little piece of the Texas frontier in this area for kids and their friends and neighbors to play and picnic.

Trending Food Videos