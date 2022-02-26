OELWEIN – So you’re saying there’s a chance! That’s all the J-Hawks want is a chance and they will get that opportunity after an impressive 75-62 win over conference nemesis Denver (17-6) on Tuesday night.
This was a game of runs – Jesup would go on a run, then Denver would go on a run, then Jesup would counter with a run of their own. Back and forth they went.
The J-Hawks would jump all over the Cyclones to start this matchup, scoring the first 12 points of the game, only to see Denver fire back and pull it to 12-7 at the 2:57 mark of the opening quarter.
That didn’t seem to faze the boys as they would score the next 7 points to take a 19-7 lead with a minute and 18 seconds left in the 1st. At the end of the first frame, the J-Hawks held a 21-9 lead.
Jesup built a 30-19 lead with 3:29 left in the half, only to see Denver respond with a 10-0 run of their own – outscoring the J-Hawks 12-4 to finish the quarter and at the half the J-Hawks still had a slim 34-31 lead.
Starting the 3rd quarter, Denver would fire up a 3-pointer to tie it up at 34-34. It was again tied at 38 each, then the J-Hawks started to pull away with a 12-0 run — which included a technical foul on the Denver Head Coach — and with 2:46 left in the 3rd period, Jesup led 51-38. Senior big man, Carson Lienau had 13 points in the 3rd, but another mini run by the Cyclones made it a 53-44 game at the end of the 3rd quarter.
Jesup would go on an 8-0 run to start the 4th frame — which included another technical foul on a Denver player – and Jesup would take a 61-44 lead with 5:53 to play. Denver would not go away and cut the lead to 10 with 1:34 left, but they had to foul and Jesup would seal it at the line.
Carson Lienau scored 34 points and was unstoppable in the paint. Denver had no answer for Lienau once he got the ball in his hands. A reverse-pivot layup by Lienau in the 4th quarter — that left the Denver defenders wondering what just happened — brought the already raucous Jesup crowd to a feverish pitch.
”Incredibly happy and proud of our kids,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Obviously getting off to such a great start was huge for us. Denver did make a great push back and we knew they would.”
Smeins added, “Carson was obviously huge for us and our guys did a great job of getting him the ball. I thought Jack Miller’s defense on Caylor Hoffer was huge and also Brevin Dahl’s second half defense on DeVries was critical too. Really good win for our team.”
PTS
Jack Miller-So 8
Parker McHone-Sr 9
Carter Even-Sr 2
Carson Lienau-Sr 34
Corbin Fuelling-Sr 15
Brevin Dahl-Jr 7
It’s a 15-game winning streak for the J-Hawks as they advance on to the Regional Finals tonight against the Class 2A, No. 5-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons (21-2). Game is scheduled to start at 7pm at Waterloo East High School.