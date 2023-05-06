DIKE – Thursday, May 4, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys and girls track teams traveled to Dike-New Hartford for the NICL Conference Meet.
Fifteen teams in attendance for 48 events and Denver was crowned team conference champions for both the girls and boys, while Jesup girls would finish 8th and the boys would finish 15th.
The Jesup girls Distance Medley Relay team of Camille Thorson, Katelyn Zelle, Emma Bose, and Clare Wright were conference champions with a 1st-place finish of 4:22.29.
J-Hawk junior Scout Kohagen finished 2nd in the Discus with a throw of 110-03. Also with a runner-up finish, junior Clare Wright had a time of 2:23.94 in the 800-meter Run.
The J-Hawks boys team ran limited races. Sophomore Nathan Pint finished in 7th-place in the 1600-meter Run. Junior Ayden Gonzalez also finished 7th in the 800-meter Run.