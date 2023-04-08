INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, April 6, 2023: Jesup J-Hawks track teams competed in the Mustang Relays in Independence on Thursday.
Top finishers for the J-Hawks include the girls 1600-meter Distance Medley Relay team that finished in 1st place.
“I was happy with our performances tonight,” said girls Head Coach Lisa Loecher, “there was some very good competition which is great to compete against. It allows you to see where you are at and set new goals. I felt the girls really competed and had some fun along the way.”
Girls Shot Put:
6 KOHAGEN, Scout JR Jesup # 29’ 7.5”
Girls Discus:
3 KOHAGEN, Scout JR 95’ 0”
Girls Long Jump:
5 MEAD, Sara FR 13’ 1.5”
Girls 800m SMR:
14 JESUP 2:31.31 Mackenzie Butters, Alayna Zbornik, Kelly Kane, Karlie Schutte
Girls 400m Hurdles:
2 JESUP 1:13.86 Sarah Mead, Peyton Bose, Sage Behn, Katelyn Zelle
Girls 100m Dash:
20 THORSON, Camille JR 15.25
31 ZBORNIK, Alayna FR 16.48
36 BUTTERS, Mackenzie SR 17.45
Girls 1600m DMR:
1 JESUP 4:31.42 Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Katelyn Zelle, Sara Mead, Clare Wright
Girls 400m Dash:
11 THORSON, Camille JR 1:15.29
Girls 4x200m Relay:
8 JESUP (A) 2:00.26 Peyton Bose, Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Sage Behn, Ireland Truex
12 JESUP (B) 2:18.33 Mackenzie Butters, Kelly Kane, Karlie Schutte, Alayna Zbornik
Girls 100m Hurdles:
2 ZELLE, Katelyn SO 16.79
12 MEAD, Sara FR 19.47
Girls 200m Dash:
9 TREBON-BOYD, Amaya SO 29.43
22 THORSON, Camille JR 31.20
25 TRUEX, Ireland SO 32.14
30 ZBORNIK, Alayna FR 34.33
Girls 400m Hurdles:
2 ZELLE, Katelyn SO 1:12.83
3 BOSE, Peyton SO 1:19.67
Girls 1500m Run:
2 WRIGHT, Clare JR 5:18.85
Girls 4X100m Relay:
10 JESUP 1:02.96 Ireland Truex, Camille Thorson, Karlie Schutte, Mackenzie Butters
Boys Scores
1 Sumner-Fredrksbg 136.5
2 Vinton-Shellbrg 136
3 Independence 115
4 Maquoketa Valley 80
5 Edgewd-Colesburg 71
6 Starmont 22.5
7 E Buchanan 12
8 WAT Christian 10
Girls Scores
1 Cascade 85
2 Sumner-Fredrksbg 81
2 Denver 81
4 Wapsie Val 69
5 Vinton-Shellbrg 62
6 Jesup 57
7 Maquoketa Valley 53
8 Independence 51
9 Edgewd-Colesburg 34
10 E Buchanan 14
11 WAT Christian 1