Jesup valedictorians

JESUP – A set of twins was among the Jesup Class of 2022 valedictorians.
Twin sisters Leah and Mallory Becker, daughters of Mike and Jenny Becker were joined by Amanda Treptow, daughter of Darrin and Angie Treptow, at the top of the Class.
Plans for the ladies include:
- Mallory Becker will be attending Iowa State University, majoring in Microbiology.
- Leah Becker will be attending Iowa State University, majoring in Kinesiology and Health.
- Amanda Treptow will be attending Wichita State University, majoring in Biomedical Engineering.