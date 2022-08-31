CASCADE – Saturday, August 27, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team traveled down to Cascade for a tournament and would come away with 1 win and 3 losses. Two of those losses came to the undefeated Cascade team.
Jesup opened the tournament with a hard-fought battle with North Linn, losing by the scores of 21-13 and 22-20. Central Elkader was next up for the J-Hawks and the girls would win both games by the scores of 21-12 and 21-18. Cascade was the last team in pool play and would beat Jesup by the scores of 21-10 and 21-17.