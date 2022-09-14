JESUP – Saturday, September 10, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team played host to a tournament in Jesup on Saturday. Jesup went 5-0 on the day, bouncing back nicely from a 4-game losing streak.
Jesup would knock off the South Winneshiek Warriors in the first matchup of the day, winning 2-1 (21-18, 11-21, 15-11).
In the second match of the day, Jesup would again win a closely contested match against Central Elkader, winning by the score of 2-1 (14-21, 21-14, 15-4).
Next up for the J-Hawks was Alburnett and the girls would make quick work of the Pirates, sweeping the 2-0 (21-17, 21-15).
In the next match of the day, the J-Hawks ran into North Linn, and it took 3 sets, but the J-Hawks would win it 2-1 (16-21, 21-17, 15-10).
In the final match of the day Jesup faced off against West Central and swept them 2-0 (21-14, 21-9).
No Stats were available come press time.
Jesup moves to 9-6 on the season and will be at Class 2A, No. 9-ranked Wapsie Valley (19-2) on Thursday. On Saturday the girls will travel to Springville for an 8-team tournament.