At Nashua
NASHUA – On Thursday, September 16 the Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team traveled to Nashua-Plainfield High School for a matchup with New Hampton (15-3). Jesup would drop 2 sets and the match (25-15, 25-18).
At Springville
SPRINGVILLE – The J-Hawks were on the road again last Saturday, September 18, traveling to the Springville Tournament.
Jesup’s road woes would continue, going 0-3 in the tournament. The J-Hawks would lose to Easton Valley (21-13, 21-19), then drop the match to Class 1A’s No. 2-ranked Springville Orioles (21-14, 21-16). In the last contest of the day, the J-Hawks battled to a 3-set loss to Central City (21-14, 12-21, 12-15).
No stats were available for any of these games come press time. Jesup is now 10-8 on the year, and hosted Sumner-Fredericksburg (15-5) on Tuesday.