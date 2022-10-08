GRUNDY CENTER – Tuesday, October 4, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team opened conference tournament play in Grundy Center against the host team, the Class 2A, No. 10-ranked Grundy Center Spartans (25-8).
Jesup would compete in set 1 but fall 25-18. In set 2 it was all Spartans, winning 25-8 and sweeping the J-Hawks.
In the second matchup of the night, the J-Hawks would face the Oelwein Huskies (12-18). Oelwein dominated set number 1, winning 25-13, but the J-Hawks bounced back winning a closely contested battle 25-22 in the second set. In the final set, and a race to 15, this game would go the distance and then some, but the J-Hawks pull out the 19-17 win and a 2-1 match.
HUDSON – Thursday, October 6, 2022: In the second day of conference play, the J-Hawks traveled to Hudson and faced the Hudson Pirates (15-13) in the first round. Hudson would come away with a 2-0 win. In the second consolation game of the night, Jesup and Columbus Catholic squared off with this one going the distance with Jesup prevailing 2-1 (22-25, 25-19, 15-3).
No Stats were available for any of these games come press time.
Jesup is now 16-16 on the year and will be at Class 1A, No. 5-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck (20-7) on Tuesday night to close out the regular season.