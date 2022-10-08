Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

GRUNDY CENTER – Tuesday, October 4, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks volleyball team opened conference tournament play in Grundy Center against the host team, the Class 2A, No. 10-ranked Grundy Center Spartans (25-8).

Jesup would compete in set 1 but fall 25-18. In set 2 it was all Spartans, winning 25-8 and sweeping the J-Hawks.

