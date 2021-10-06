HUDSON – The Jesup J-Hawk volleyball team stayed hot with a 3-0 win over the Hudson Pirates on September 28.
The J-Hawks have won 13 straight sets, and are peaking at the right time with the NICL conference tournament starting this week.
Hudson gave the J-Hawks all they could handle, but Jesup pulled out three close sets.
”We controlled our side of the net,” said Head Coach Eryca Bass, “we focused on the things we could do to be successful and that worked for us. We had tough and consistent serving and had a great serve receive percentage.”
Jersey Even led the team in digs with 17 and Bobbi Thomas led in kills with 13. Jacie Lange tallied off 3 aces.
Coach Bass added that their goal for the NICL tournament is to once again just “control what we can on our side of the net and take it one game at a time.”
1 2 3 T
Jesup 25 26 25 3
Hudson 21 24 17 0
Jesup will play Class 1A, No. 11-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck (16-8) in the first round of the NICL conference tournament beginning on Tuesday night at Dike-New Hartford High School. Winner will play again on Tuesday night against the winner of Class 2A, No. 1-ranked Dike New Hartford and East Marshall.