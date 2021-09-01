At Delhi
DELHI – The Jesup volleyball team traveled to Maquoketa Valley on Thursday for a triangular with the Wildcats and the Clayton Ridge Eagles.
Jesup would win both matches by the score of 2-0, beating Clayton Ridge 25-14, 25-17 and then beating Maquoketa Valley 25-13, 25-16.
Senior Leah Becker had 12 kills on the night, while senior Bobbi Thomas added 11.
At Cascade
CASCADE – Jesup traveled to Cascade on Saturday to compete in a tournament. The J-Hawks would go 2-2 on the day, beating Anamosa 2-1 (18-21, 21-11, 15-7), then taking on Class 2A’s No. 12 Beckman Catholic. Beckman would win this match 2-0 (15-21, 14-21). Jesup would then run into Central City and win a hard-fought 2-1 match (21-10, 20-22, 15-13). In the final game of the day, the J-Hawks took on the North Linn Lynx, losing 2-0 (18-21, 16-21).
Thomas led the way for the J-Hawks in the tournament, posting 33 kills, while Becker added 14.
Jesup in 4-2 on the young season and was home on Tuesday night against Class 3A’s No. 12 Union. Look for that matchup in Saturday’s paper.