JESUP – Members of the Jesup Chamber of Commerce have been busy visiting new local businesses.
Socraftse
Carrie Tarpy has always been a crafty person, but took that ability and became a trained graphic technician. After friends encouraged her, she started a business, Socraftse, LLC, in her home in 2019. She purchased a Cricut machine and made items for scrapbooking and later t-shirts with vinyl lettering and designs. Fast forward to May 2022 when she moved her growing business to 1341 6th Street.
Socraftse now offers newer t-shirt printing using ‘direct to garment’ technology. She also offers a variety of home décor and keepsake items using a laser engraver. Among her clients’ favorites are boards made of olive or acacia wood. Acacia is a tropical hardwood with excellent durability and strength. It is naturally resistant against germs and moisture, making it perfect for kitchen use.
“People like to print family recipes on the boards for gifts,” said Tarpy.
Watch the Socraftse Facebook page for new items and future Craft Nights for kids and adults. Or contact Carrie at socraftse@gmail.com or through www.socraftse.com online.
Twisted Cove
Jimmy and Jessica Hoveland opened Twisted Cove mid-July at 541 Young Street.
Twisted Cove offers a near endless list drink mixtures using fruit and coffee flavors. They have scores of named drinks, but then the customer can add toppings, ‘boosters,’ or pearls filled with concentrated fruit flavor that can ‘explode’ in your mouth. Regular customer sometimes get a drink named in their honor.
Favorite drinks include Fantasy Island (Jessica), Ultimate Raspberry (Jimmy), and anything with Dragon fruit.
Jessica said she has always been into healthy foods and when an opportunity arose to open a business in Jesup, they took it.
Twisted Cove is open Monday – Thursday 5:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays. Follow their Facebook page “The Twisted Cove-Jesup, Ia” for special pop-up and weekend hours.
Home Brew
Home Brew is a mobile coffee house based in Jesup. Like the name and menu suggests, they are purveyors of “Coffee Creations & Home Curations.” Owner Brienna ‘Breezy’ Decker has been showing up at business events and CoWork591 since August to serve hot and iced drinks.
Espresso-based drinks, iced Lattes and White Monster mixes are available regularly in Jesup. The menu also includes hot chocolate. Customers can flavor their order with Mocha, White mocha, Salted Carmel, or Vanilla (with a sugar free option). Drinks with milk can be made with whole, skim, oat, or almond milk.
After moving to Jesup in 2020, she missed the frequent ‘fancy coffee’ and the relationship-building that comes with a coffee date.
Her labor of love started last year. What was once a horse trailer has been remodeled with the help of her ‘Home Brew Hubby,’ Mike Decker, and has since been outfitted to serve up coffee.
“Having the idea to start a small business that would be part-time, flexible, and serve the community I’ve grown to love, coffee was it and a trailer was the fit,” she said.
Home Brew serves Fat Cup Coffee (Waterloo roaster) and is parked at CoWork591 on 6th and Young on Wednesday and Friday mornings. Follow Home Brew, LLC on social media to see where else she’s serving up a cup. This coming Thursday, October 20, Home Brew will be parked at Independence Family Animal Care, 405 20th (Iowa) Avenue SW, Independence, for National Veterinary Technician Week.
Jesup Chamber
For other Jesup events and business news follow “Jesup Chamber of Commerce” on Facebook. If you are a new business and would like the Chamber to visit you contact them at jesupchamber827@gmail.com or 319-827-3100.