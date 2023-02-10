Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Panther Builders and Backes Real Estate held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, Feb. 6 at their brand new West Echo Development.

“We have two homes currently built for sale, and 11 available lots with future expansion for many more,” said real estate agent Ryan Backes. “All are currently available for immediate sale.”

