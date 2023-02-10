JESUP – Panther Builders and Backes Real Estate held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, Feb. 6 at their brand new West Echo Development.
“We have two homes currently built for sale, and 11 available lots with future expansion for many more,” said real estate agent Ryan Backes. “All are currently available for immediate sale.”
West Echo is located along Dalton Street west of Jesup Bible Fellowship and across from the Allen/Unity Point Clinic.
The two homes on display Monday were at 1634 Dalton and 1644 Dalton.
This Madison 2.0 Signature series home features five bedrooms, three bathrooms. A large walk-in pantry is featured in the kitchen with beautiful Bertch cabinetry and 3cm quartz countertops. The master ensuite, just off the kitchen, has a large walk-in closet and features a stand-up shower with three full tiled walls. This home is complete with a finished basement.
This Roosevelt floor plan features a vaulted ceiling in the main level living area and a beautiful electric fireplace with shiplap finish from floor to ceiling. Bertch cabinets fill the kitchen and bathrooms with 3cm Quartz countertops. InHaus laminate flooring is featured throughout the main level living areas with Shaw Carpet in all of the three bedrooms. The master bathroom features a stand-up shower with three tiled walls and a luxurious freestanding tub.
“It is exciting to see the growth in Jesup!” said Buchanan County Economic Development Executive Director Lisa Kremer. “Buchanan County has great communities and this addition to Jesup’s housing market will benefit the entire county.”
“Having lots available for new construction has been and will continue to be a limiting factor on Jesup’s growth,” said Chris Even, Mayor of Jesup. “As construction prices increase, finding developers who are able to take on the financial risk of a subdivision has become increasingly difficult. I appreciate West Echo Development and Panther Builders willingness to invest in our community. This particular development took a little longer to complete than first anticipated, but all the improvements have been constructed according to city standards and the development is ready for new homes. I personally love the layout of this development and encourage everyone to cruise through to take a look for themselves.”
Backes Real Estate office at 319-226-3396.