JESUP – A tentative schedule has been announced for the Jesup Winter Festiva from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 3.
Activities include:
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
JESUP – A tentative schedule has been announced for the Jesup Winter Festiva from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 3.
Activities include:
4 p.m. — Santa Arrival
4 p.m. — Jesup Public Library Soup Supper
4:30 p.m. — First Story Reading
5:30 p.m. — Second Story Reading
6 p.m. — Tree lighting by the Mayor
6:30 p.m. — Third and Final Story Reading
Hot Chocolate and Cider
Photo Booth
Ornament Crafts
Gingerbread House (Kits to take home and decorate, one per family)
S’More Bar
Holiday Treats including Cookies & Cupcakes Sponsored by Rach’s Kitchen
Letters to Santa Table (Take home or fill out there) Drop off at the Express Mailbox
The event schedule is subject to change. Follow the “Jesup Winter Festival” and the “Jesup Chamber of Commerce” Facebook pages for up to date information and schedule changes.
The Steve Brown Art Center will be hosting an art show from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring John Decker at CoWork591.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Overcast. High 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.