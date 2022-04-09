EDGEWOOD – Tuesday, April 5, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks boys track team started the 2022 season off with a nice performance at the Ed-Co Boys Invite on Tuesday.
Jesup would win the meet with 126 points, which was 33 points ahead of second place Independence.
Senior Noah Sheridan set a school record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.06.
Senior Carson Lienau wins the Shot Put with a throw of 54-11.00.
“Awesome effort in very terrible running conditions,” said Head Coach Jason Sullivan.
Senior Nolan Evans had a great night winning 3200-1600-800 and 2nd in 4x400. Senior Carter Even had a solid night with 1st place in Sprint Med, 2nd in 200m, 1st in 4x100.
Area Results:
TEAM STANDINGS:
1. Jesup 126.00
2. Independence 93.00
3. North Linn 85.50
4. Edgewood-Colesburg 67.00
5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 61.50
6. North Fayette Valley 60.00
7. MFL-Mar-Mac 54.00
8. Clayton Ridge 49.00
9. Turkey Valley 36.00
10. Wapsie Valley 35.00
11. Beckman Catholic 20.00
12. East Buchanan 17.00
13. Kee 14.00
14. Starmont 12.00
15. Central Elkader 6.00
16. Don Bosco 5.00
100 Meter Dash:
6. Carter Even (Jes) 12.05
8. Brady McDonald (Ind) 12.13
11. AJ Kitner (Ind) 12.49
13. Jackson Toale (Ind) 12.83
16. Gavin Reck (EB) 13.01
24. Jordan Massow (EB) 13.77
29. Ryley Melka (EB) 14.98
31. Brennan Ochsner(Jes) 15.84
32. Logan Weber (Jes) 16.19
200 Meter Dash:
2. Carter Even (Jes) 23.79
4. Marcus Beatty (Ind) 24.48
7. Brady McDonald (Ind) 24.58
11. Hunter Bowers (EB) 25.61
16. Jarrett Ciesielski (Jes) 26.25
20. Josh Beatty (Ind) 27.51
21. Chase Fults (EB) 27.58
23. Preston Youngblut(Jes)27.79
27. Jordan Massow (EB) 28.91
400 Meter Dash:
1. Keegan Schmitt (Ind) 53.09
2. Marcus Beatty (Ind) 55.46
3. Jarrett Ciesielski (Jes) 57.52
11. Sawyer Bowers (EB) 1:03.94
19. Jack Williams (EB) 1:10.59
22. Talen Walker (EB) 1:16.41
800 Meter Run:
1. Nolan Evans (Jes) 2:09.50
2. Cameron Kriens (Ind) 2:12.87
9. Nathan Pint (Jes) 2:23.24
13. Theo Boss (Ind) 2:27.11
17. Westin Moses (EB) 2:38.78
18. Sawyer Bowers (EB) 2:40.31
20. Cayden Keifer (Jes) 2:50.46
1600 Meter Run:
1. Nolan Evans (Jes) 4:56.75
2. Noah Valenzuela (EB)4:58.80
7. Kile Rottinghaus (Jes)5:32.69
14. Talen Walker (EB) 6:28.13
110 Meter Hurdles:
1. Noah Sheridan (Jes) 15.06
2. Brady Kohrs (Ind) 16.58
5. Isaac Wilcox (Ind) 17.77
400 Meter Hurdles:
5. Jude Sullivan (Jes) 1:07.01
11. Tanner Thurn (EB) 1:13.93
3200 Meter Run:
1. Nolan Evans (Jes) 10:37.14
6. Talen Walker (EB) 13.29.56
Long Jump:
2. Parker McHone (Jes) 18-05.75
4. Brody Clark-Hurlbert (Jes) 17-01.75
5. Hunter McBride (Ind) 16-05.50
10. Josh Beatty (Ind) 14-03.00
11. Chase Kiler (Ind) 14-01.50
12. Westin Moses (EB) 13-05.50
13. Todd Dawes (EB) 13-04.50
16. Sawyer Bower (EB) 13-00.00
17. Paxton McHone (Jes) 12-11.50
High Jump:
3. Brady Kurt (Ind) 5-04.00
6. Preston Youngblut (Jes) 5-00.00
Shot Put:
1. Carson Lienau (Jes) 54-11.00
2. Jake Sidles (Ind) 47-08.00
5. Brady McDonald (Ind) 43-02.00
7. Cody Fox (EB) 41-05.00
8. Kamden Ochsner (Jes) 39-11.50
13. Aiden Bernard (Ind) 36-06.00
14. Merak Sly (Jes) 36-04.00
21. Ryley Melka (EB) 30-11.00
26. Jacob Althaus (Jes) 27-06.00
27. Caleb Dircks (EB) 22-01.00
Discus:
1. Jake Sidles (Ind) 133-11.00
2. Kamden Ochsner (Jes) 125-07.00
3. Zach Sidles (Ind) 123-06.00
7. Cody Fox (EB) 103-02.00
14. Kolby Sebetka (Ind)79-05.00
19. Jack Williams (EB) 71-02.00
22. Caleb Dircks (EB) 65-05.00
4x100 Meter Relay:
1. Jesup 46:31
4. Indee 47.68
4x200 Meter Relay:
5. Indee 1:42.32
10. Jesup 1:55.05
11. East Buchanan 1:57.85
4x400 Meter Relay:
2. Jesup 4:01.50
4x800 Meter Relay:
4. Jesup 9:29.81
6. Indee 10:17.23
10. East Buchanan 10:46.03
800 Meter Relay:
1. Jesup 1:40.58
3. Indee 1:42.18
1600 Meter Relay:
3. East Buchanan 3:55.48
7. Jesup 4:22.81
8. Indee 4:23.72
4x110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Relay:
3. Indee 1:10.61
5. Jesup 1:14.12