STARMONT – Jesup J-Hawk wrestlers qualify 4 for this Saturday’s State Qualifier. Jesup will host the District Finals.

Sectional champions for Jesup include Steel Rolison, Wyatt VanderWerff. 2nd-place finishers include Kile Bucknell and Dawson Bell. Top two finishers advance.

106 - Steel Rolison (25-13) placed 1st

Quarterfinal — Steel Rolison (Jesup) received a bye

Semifinal — Steel Rolison (Jesup) over Reese Berns (Central Comm.) 17-9 (Fall 0:49)

1st Place Match — Steel Rolison (Jesup) over Marcus Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg) 24-17 (Fall 4:56)

113 - Ethan Krall (23-9) placed 4th

Quarterfinal — Ethan Krall (Jesup) received a bye

Semifinal — Lane German (Starmont) 26-8 over Ethan Krall (Jesup) (MD 14-3)

3rd Place Match — Peyton Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg) 30-8 over Ethan Krall (Jesup) (Dec 11-9)

120 - Treven Delagardelle (18-8) placed 4th

Quarterfinal — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) received a bye

Semifinal — Trace Meyer (Sumner-Fred) 28-11 over Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match — Dawson Bergan (Ed-Co) 35-7 over Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) (Dec 6-2)

126 - Kile Bucknell (16-11) placed 2nd

Quarterfinal — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) received a bye

Semifinal — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Luis Ixen (Postville) 28-17 (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-1))

1st Place Match — Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) 36-10 over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) (Dec 8-7)

2nd Place Match — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Jase Tommasin (Starmont) 19-13 (Dec 5-0)

132 - Dawson Bell (22-14) placed 2nd

Quarterfinal — Dawson Bell (Jesup) received a bye

Semifinal — Gavin Leistikow (Wapsie Valley) 25-10 over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (MD 16-2)

3rd Place Match — Dawson Bell (Jesup) over Nick Deitchler (Central Comm.) 32-13 (Fall 5:42)

2nd Place Match — Dawson Bell (Jesup) over Dawson Zobac (Starmont) 23-13 (Dec 2-0)

138 - Logan Zuck (13-21) placed 4th

Quarterfinal — Logan Zuck (Jesup) over Kaden Meyer (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 14-24 (MD 9-1)

Semifinal — Avery Vaske (Starmont) 30-8 over Logan Zuck (Jesup) (MD 14-1)

3rd Place Match — Daniel Royer (Central Comm.) 23-12 over Logan Zuck (Jesup) (Fall 4:56)

145 - Jarrett Ciesielski (19-18) placed 3rd

Quarterfinal — Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) over Isaac Hernandez (Postville) 14-27 (Fall 1:37)

Semifinal — Nathan Egan (Sumner-Fred) 26-7 over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) (Fall 3:13)

3rd Place Match — Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) over Anthony King (Starmont) 24-13 (Fall 0:36)

2nd Place Match — Nathan Egan (Sumner-Fred) 26-7 over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) (NC)

152 - Wyatt VanderWerff (21-11) placed 1st

Quarterfinal — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) received a bye

Semifinal — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) over Drew Lansing (Wapsie Valley) 25-20 (Dec 4-2)

1st Place Match — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) over Henry Hayes (Starmont) 21-7 (Fall 2:50)

160 - Aiden Gonzalez (11-25) placed 6th

Quarterfinal — Jesse Jones (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 26-15 over Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) (Fall 1:11)

Cons. Semi — Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) over Conner Kirby (Edgewood-Colesburg) 6-14 (Fall 1:41)

5th Place Match — Jonah Frost (Wapsie Valley) 16-26 over Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) (Fall 3:30)

170 - JD Sadler (5-25) place is unknown

Quarterfinal — Grant Henderson (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 23-19 over JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 0:33)

Cons. Semi — Stephen Russell (Postville) 20-15 won by fall over JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 1:33)

195 - Skyler Blad (26-18) placed 3rd

Quarterfinal — Skyler Blad (Jesup) over Antoni Toj (Postville) 4-2 (Fall 0:24)

Semifinal — Skyler Blad (Jesup) over Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) 25-18 (Fall 5:23)

1st Place Match — Kyle Kuhlmann (Sumner-Fred) 30-11 over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (Fall 1:04)

2nd Place Match — Jacob Goedken (Starmont) 26-6 over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (Fall 5:10)

