STARMONT – Jesup J-Hawk wrestlers qualify 4 for this Saturday’s State Qualifier. Jesup will host the District Finals.
Sectional champions for Jesup include Steel Rolison, Wyatt VanderWerff. 2nd-place finishers include Kile Bucknell and Dawson Bell. Top two finishers advance.
106 - Steel Rolison (25-13) placed 1st
Quarterfinal — Steel Rolison (Jesup) received a bye
Semifinal — Steel Rolison (Jesup) over Reese Berns (Central Comm.) 17-9 (Fall 0:49)
1st Place Match — Steel Rolison (Jesup) over Marcus Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg) 24-17 (Fall 4:56)
113 - Ethan Krall (23-9) placed 4th
Quarterfinal — Ethan Krall (Jesup) received a bye
Semifinal — Lane German (Starmont) 26-8 over Ethan Krall (Jesup) (MD 14-3)
3rd Place Match — Peyton Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg) 30-8 over Ethan Krall (Jesup) (Dec 11-9)
120 - Treven Delagardelle (18-8) placed 4th
Quarterfinal — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) received a bye
Semifinal — Trace Meyer (Sumner-Fred) 28-11 over Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match — Dawson Bergan (Ed-Co) 35-7 over Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) (Dec 6-2)
126 - Kile Bucknell (16-11) placed 2nd
Quarterfinal — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) received a bye
Semifinal — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Luis Ixen (Postville) 28-17 (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-1))
1st Place Match — Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) 36-10 over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) (Dec 8-7)
2nd Place Match — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Jase Tommasin (Starmont) 19-13 (Dec 5-0)
132 - Dawson Bell (22-14) placed 2nd
Quarterfinal — Dawson Bell (Jesup) received a bye
Semifinal — Gavin Leistikow (Wapsie Valley) 25-10 over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (MD 16-2)
3rd Place Match — Dawson Bell (Jesup) over Nick Deitchler (Central Comm.) 32-13 (Fall 5:42)
2nd Place Match — Dawson Bell (Jesup) over Dawson Zobac (Starmont) 23-13 (Dec 2-0)
138 - Logan Zuck (13-21) placed 4th
Quarterfinal — Logan Zuck (Jesup) over Kaden Meyer (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 14-24 (MD 9-1)
Semifinal — Avery Vaske (Starmont) 30-8 over Logan Zuck (Jesup) (MD 14-1)
3rd Place Match — Daniel Royer (Central Comm.) 23-12 over Logan Zuck (Jesup) (Fall 4:56)
145 - Jarrett Ciesielski (19-18) placed 3rd
Quarterfinal — Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) over Isaac Hernandez (Postville) 14-27 (Fall 1:37)
Semifinal — Nathan Egan (Sumner-Fred) 26-7 over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) (Fall 3:13)
3rd Place Match — Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) over Anthony King (Starmont) 24-13 (Fall 0:36)
2nd Place Match — Nathan Egan (Sumner-Fred) 26-7 over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) (NC)
152 - Wyatt VanderWerff (21-11) placed 1st
Quarterfinal — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) received a bye
Semifinal — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) over Drew Lansing (Wapsie Valley) 25-20 (Dec 4-2)
1st Place Match — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) over Henry Hayes (Starmont) 21-7 (Fall 2:50)
160 - Aiden Gonzalez (11-25) placed 6th
Quarterfinal — Jesse Jones (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 26-15 over Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) (Fall 1:11)
Cons. Semi — Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) over Conner Kirby (Edgewood-Colesburg) 6-14 (Fall 1:41)
5th Place Match — Jonah Frost (Wapsie Valley) 16-26 over Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) (Fall 3:30)
170 - JD Sadler (5-25) place is unknown
Quarterfinal — Grant Henderson (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 23-19 over JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 0:33)
Cons. Semi — Stephen Russell (Postville) 20-15 won by fall over JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 1:33)
195 - Skyler Blad (26-18) placed 3rd
Quarterfinal — Skyler Blad (Jesup) over Antoni Toj (Postville) 4-2 (Fall 0:24)
Semifinal — Skyler Blad (Jesup) over Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) 25-18 (Fall 5:23)
1st Place Match — Kyle Kuhlmann (Sumner-Fred) 30-11 over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (Fall 1:04)
2nd Place Match — Jacob Goedken (Starmont) 26-6 over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (Fall 5:10)