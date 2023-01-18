HUDSON – Saturday, January 14, 2023: Freshman Cooper Hinz was the lone champion for the Jesup J-Hawks as they competed in Hudson on Saturday.
Hinz beat Don Bosco’s Kanaan Delagardelle in the finals by the score of 6-2.
Other notable finishes for the J-Haws were Skyler Blad (220lbs) who finished runner-up, while Treven Delagardelle and Kile Bucknell was a 3rd-place finishers.
Jesup finished 4th as a team with 119 points in a 10-team field. Don Bosco was the winner with 249 points.
Jesup Results:
106-Quarterfinals — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Andrew Langham (Hudson) (Fall 0:20)
Semifinals — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) (Dec 7-5)
1st Place Match — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Kanaan Delagardelle (Don Bosco) (Dec 6-2)
113-Quarterfinals — Ayden Bergman (Jesup) over Kyson Moss (NFV) (MD 12-4)
Semifinals — Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) over Ayden Bergman (Jesup) (Fall 3:43)
Cons. Semis — Ayden Bergman (Jesup) over Mason Fogt (Hudson) (TF 16-0 2:10)
3rd Place Match — Wyatt Benson (East Marshall/GMG) over Ayden Bergman (Jesup) (Fall 1:01)
120-Quarterfinals — Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Brody King (Hudson) (Fall 0:34)
Semifinals — Jaxson Lundgren (NFV) over Ethan Krall (Jesup) (MD 11-2)
Cons. Semis — Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Joe Hackett (Columbus Catholic) (Fall 3:57)
3rd Place Match — Jaxon Larson (Don Bosco) over Ethan Krall (Jesup) (MD 13-5)
126-Quarterfinals — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Xavier Slifer (East Marshall) (TF 17-2 4:00)
Semifinals — Tate Germann (NFV) over Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) (SV-1 9-5)
Cons. Semis — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Payton Regenold (Don Bosco) (MD 15-3)
3rd Place Match — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Brady Clark (Sigourney-Keota) (Dec 8-5)
152-Quarterfinals — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Carter Boeding (Hudson) (Fall 3:18)
Semifinals — Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco) over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) (Fall 3:31)
Cons. Semis — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Jackson Carey (Nashua-Plainfield) (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Kenny Kerr (NFV) (Dec 4-3)
160-Quarterfinals — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) over Westin Schmid (West Hancock) (MD 10-0)
Semifinals — Blake Carolan (Hudson) over Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) (Fall 3:52)
Cons. Semis — Eli Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) over Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) (Dec 11-7)
5th Place Match — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) over Jake Moore (Sigourney-Keota) (M. For.)
170-Quarterfinals — Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota) over Brady Gleiter (Jesup) (Fall 0:54)
Cons. Round 1 — Levi Roberts (Hudson) over Brady Gleiter (Jesup) (Fall 2:00)
182-Andrew Gaudian (Hudson) over JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 2:13)
Quarterfinals — Creighton Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) over JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 0:39)
195-Quarterfinals — Kale Zuehl (West Hancock) over Drew Munson (Jesup) (Fall 0:53)
Cons. Round 1 — Trevor Koelling (Hudson) over Drew Munson (Jesup) (Fall 1:13)
220-Quarterfinals — Skyler Blad (Jesup) over Jayden Thompson (Sigourney-Keota) (Fall 0:36)
Semifinals — Skyler Blad (Jesup) over David Smith (West Hancock) (Dec 5-1)
1st Place Match — Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (Fall 1:38)
285-Quarterfinals — Evan Sebetka (Jesup) over Landon Pratt (Nashua-Plainfield) (Fall 4:21)
Semifinals — Mack Ortner (Don Bosco) over Evan Sebetka (Jesup) (Fall 0:47)
Cons. Semis — Evan Sebetka (Jesup) over Reese Luedtke (West Hancock) (Fall 0:15)
3rd Place Match — James Baumler (NFV) over Evan Sebetka (Jesup) (Fall 3:26)