HUDSON – Saturday, January 14, 2023: Freshman Cooper Hinz was the lone champion for the Jesup J-Hawks as they competed in Hudson on Saturday.

Hinz beat Don Bosco’s Kanaan Delagardelle in the finals by the score of 6-2.

