JESUP – Thursday, December 01, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks wrestling team hosted Maquoketa Valley and Wapsie Valley on Thursday night to open up the 2022-2023 season.

Jesup started the night off with a dual against Wapsie Valley. Evan Sebetka, Ayden Bergman, and Kile Bucknell got Falls while Ethan Krall won a hard fought 9-6 decision and Cooper Hinz won by Technical Fall 18-3. Jesup would fall to Wapsie Valley by the score of 48-26.

