JESUP – Thursday, December 01, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks wrestling team hosted Maquoketa Valley and Wapsie Valley on Thursday night to open up the 2022-2023 season.
Jesup started the night off with a dual against Wapsie Valley. Evan Sebetka, Ayden Bergman, and Kile Bucknell got Falls while Ethan Krall won a hard fought 9-6 decision and Cooper Hinz won by Technical Fall 18-3. Jesup would fall to Wapsie Valley by the score of 48-26.
195 Jake Schoer (Wapsie Valley) over Unknown (For.)
220 Keegon Brown (Wapsie Valley) over Unknown (For.)
285 Evan Sebetka (Jesup) over Andrew Matthias (Wapsie Valley) (Fall 3:28)
113 Ayden Bergman (Jesup) over Reece Hagehow (Wapsie Valley) (Fall 1:03)
120 Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Brody Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) (Dec 9-6)
126 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) over Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) (MD 13-2)
132 Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) over Tyce Larson (Jesup) (Fall 0:39)
138 Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (Dec 6-2)
145 Dallas Tisue (Wapsie Valley) over Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) (Fall 4:53)
152 Garrett Miller (Wapsie Valley) over Braydon Van Brocklin (Jesup) (Fall 1:17)
160 Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Jonah Frost (Wapsie Valley) (Fall 2:42)
170 Drew Lansing (Wapsie Valley) over Drew Munson (Jesup) (Fall 1:00)
182 Cannon Joerge (Wapsie Valley) over JD Sadler (Jesup) (TF 16-0 2:00)
In the final matchup of the night the J-Hawks would go head-to-head with the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats. A lot of forfeits in this one, but Jesup would prevail by the score of 57-24. Ayden Bergman and Kile Bucknell would get falls while Dawson Bell won by decision, 11-5.
285 Aiden Salow (Maq Valley) over Evan Sebetka (Jesup) (Fall 2:49)
106 Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Unknown (For.)
113 Ayden Bergman (Jesup) over Brenden Frasher (Maq Valley) (Fall 0:56)
120 Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Unknown (For.)
126 Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Unknown (For.)
132 Tyce Larson (Jesup) over Unknown (For.)
138 Dawson Bell (Jesup) over Arion Rave (Maq Valley) (Dec 11-5)
145 Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) over Unknown (For.)
152 Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Tyreese Crippin (Maq Valley) (Fall 2:56)
160 Matthew Phillips (Jesup) over Unknown (For.)
170 Mason Jolley (Maq Valley) over Drew Munson (Jesup) (Fall 3:33)
182 JD Sadler (Jesup) over Unknown (For.)
195 Nathan Bietz (Maq Valley) over Unknown (For.)
220 Brady Davis (Maq Valley) over Unknown (For.)
Jesup will host a wrestling tournament today (Dec 3). Then will be at East Marshall on Thursday.