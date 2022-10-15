Sports Editor
LA PORTE CITY – Thursday, October 13, 2022: The Jesup girls placed 3rd and the Jesup boys placed 5th in the North Iowa Cedar League (NICL) Conference Meet held at the La Porte City Golf Course on Thursday.
LA PORTE CITY – Thursday, October 13, 2022: The Jesup girls placed 3rd and the Jesup boys placed 5th in the North Iowa Cedar League (NICL) Conference Meet held at the La Porte City Golf Course on Thursday.
Sophomore sensation Mackenzie Wilson was runner-up, losing to Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor by 1.82 seconds. Top J-Hawks boy’s runner was Nathan Pint, who came in 11th-place.
GIRLS RESULTS:
2. Mackenzie Wilson SO 19:21.37
4. Clare Wright JR 19:36.35
27. Amaya Trebon-Boyd SO 21:43.55
46. Olivia Nesbit SO 22:49.83
49. Lydia Wehrspann JR 22:58.78
63. Mckenna Albert JR 23:35.31
75. Peyton Youngblut SO 24:23.70
BOYS RESULTS:
11. Nathan Pint SO 17:27.00
20. Ayden Gonzalez JR 18:06.96
25. Kaden Lange FR 18:26.32
28. Tyler Nolan JR 18:36.41
39. Will Nesbit FR 19:13.77
59. Karsten Nuehring SO 20:14.49
73. Camden Fuelling FR 21:07.52
The Jesup cross country teams will compete in the State Qualifier on Thursday, October 20th in Monticello.
