JESUP – The second walk/run in memory of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith will be held Saturday, April 8.
Organizers of the event stated, “Sergeant Jim Smith of the Iowa State Patrol #462 was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 9th, 2021. He lived his life devoted to service to God, his family, and his community.”
The free event begins at 8 a.m. at Jesup Bible Fellowship, 152 South Street. Participants will wind their way through Jesup following a 4.62 mile route in honor of his badge number 462.
Sgt. Smith’s Memorial Website (rememberingjimsmith462.com) has been updated to include information and links about the 4.62 walk/run and also includes past and current memorial projects.
Memorial Highway Project:
Fifteen (15) signs will be purchased. Our goal is $9,000-$10,000 to cover the signs and installation. An account has been set up at BankIowa if you’d like to make a donation. Please mail to: BankIowa, c/o Sgt. Jim Smith Memorial Highway, 230 1st Street East, Independence, IA 50644.
Sgt. Jim Smith Hero Center:
The designs have been created and hope to include: A multi-purpose full court basketball gym with possible multisport capabilities, community game room, offices, classrooms/meeting rooms, coffee shop/dining & lounge areas, exercise equipment, outside park structure, outdoor pavilion for events, and kitchen facilities.
If you would like to donate to our Hero Center (Community & Event Center) in Jim’s honor, please visit jbf.churchcenter.com/giving/to/hero-center
Honor Chair:
Saving A Hero’s Place is an organization that makes chairs in memory of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. They plan to travel to Des Moines in May or June and build an Honor Chair in Jim’s memory on site with the participation of co-workers and family. It will be placed at the ISP Headquarters building. The goal is to raise $2,500. If you’d like to make a donation toward Jim’s honor chair please visit savingaherosplace.org/honor-chairs-in-progress/ and scroll down to his name.
Sergeant James K. Smith Memorial Scholarship
A scholarship was created in 2021 to honor Jim. It is to help those seeking to go into law enforcement or those who have direct relatives who are law enforcement officers. The eligibility guidelines for an applicant include having embodied Jim’s character. The application process and requirements are listed at rememberingjimsmith462.com/scholarship_details and include:
- Be a graduating Iowa high school senior continuing their education in the fall of the same year
- Have a High School GPA of at least 3.2 (Out of 4.0)
- Must be a US citizen and be a resident of Iowa
- Actively involved in a local church
- Pursuing a career in law enforcement OR have an immediate family member who is or has been a LEO (i.e. parent, sibling, aunt, uncle, or grandparent — may be retired)
- Submitting one typed letter of recommendation from a member at church of attendance (Must NOT be a relative)
- Submitting answers to essay questions
Details are on the www.rememberingjimsmith462.com website.