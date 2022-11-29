Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for Jingle on Main!

Activities will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 with the annual Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. in the green space on corner of Highway 150 and First Street East. The Jingle on Main event will run until 7:30 p.m. downtown. First Street East, including the bridge will be closed.

