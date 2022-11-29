INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for Jingle on Main!
Activities will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 with the annual Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. in the green space on corner of Highway 150 and First Street East. The Jingle on Main event will run until 7:30 p.m. downtown. First Street East, including the bridge will be closed.
Plan to enjoy the following:
- Blue Buffalo will have a goody giveaway and photo op.
- Em’s Coffee Co. will be giving out Gourmet Christmas Cocoa.
- The party room on the corner of 2nd Avenue NE and 1st Street East will host Independence Public Library with a Christmas craft.
- Circle 8 Cyclery will have a table where kids can write letters to Santa.
- Allerton Brewing Co. will host Habitat for Humanity with a coloring activity.
- Ninny Frank’s will host ILPT. There will be a phone booth so kids can make calls to Santa’s elves.
- Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Santa’s Shed on 1st Street East.
- The very popular horse drawn carriage rides across the bridge and through Veterans Park returns.
- Veterans Park will be decorated and IACT (Independence Area Community Theater) will be singing Christmas carols in the park during carriage rides.
- Independence Fire Department will be serving s’mores on 1st Street East.
- Barrel train rides for the kiddies on 1st Street East.
- Christmas themed photo op with live animals from Redrock Farms.
- Gucci the Cow will be making an appearance.