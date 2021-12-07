INDEPENDENCE – Downtown Independence came alive Friday evening with the 2021 Jingle on Main.
Festivities officially began at 5 p.m. at the park by the bank corners with members of the First United Methodist choir performing a few Christmas carols for the assembled crowd, many festooned with a necklace of Christmas lights from Blue Buffalo. Mayor Bonita Davis lit the Christmas tree provided again by Quality Evergreens. Quality Evergreens also supplied the Christmas tree in Brimmer Park by the river.
Kids enjoyed the all of the craft decorating, riding in the barrel train with Engineer/Conductor Jena Siglin, eating s’mores prepared by the Independence Fire Department, calling the North Pole, and visiting with Santa and Mrs Claus.
Adults enjoyed shopping, libations at The Sanity Room with Bluetone Jazz Collective and at The Crow Bar with PlugNickel.
Other activities included:
- Hot chocolate by Scooters.
- ISU Extension Christmas Crafts at Plush.
- Christmas crafting at Studio 21 with the Independence Public Library staff and volunteers.
- Writing letters to Santa at Fusion Forward.
- Post Prom committee selling fresh popped popcorn.
- Horse-drawn carriage and wagon rides through a tree-lit and decorated Veteran's Park. Members of IACT (Independence Area Community Theater) caroled to the riders as they passed by.