INDEPENDENCE – Joan E. Gudenkauf, 86, of Monti, Iowa, died Saturday evening, October 8, 2022, at Lexington Estates in Independence, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monti, Iowa, with Rev. Paul C. McManus and Deacon Tim Post officiating. Visitation: 4:00 to 6:30 P.M. Friday, October 14, 2022, and from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the Monti Community Hall, 2854 Washington Avenue, Coggon, Iowa 52218. Rosary: 4:00 P.M. Friday at the Monti Community Hall. Parish Scripture Service: 6:30 P.M. Friday at the Monti Community Hall. Interment: St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Monti. A Memorial Fund has been established for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monti. Condolences may be directed to Doris Jacobs, 1661 P Avenue, Marengo, Iowa 52301 Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop is assisting the family.
Joan Elizabeth McGraw was born February 4, 1936, in Delaware County, Iowa, the daughter of Edwin G. and Emma A. (Bebee) McGraw. She graduated from Coggon High School in 1955. On June 8, 1955, she was united in marriage to Vernon Joseph Gudenkauf at St. John’s Catholic Church, Coggon, Iowa. Joan was a devoted homemaker. She also worked for several years at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester as a nurse’s aide. Joan was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop and the Rosary Society. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and most of all spending time with her family.
Survivors include Joan’s son: Robert (Jan) Gudenkauf of Littleton; five daughters: Debra (Jerry) Brincks of Lidderdale, Doris (Paul) Jacobs of Marengo, Linda (Joe Drobnick) Gudenkauf of Bennett, Colorado, Betty (Don) Hesseling of Waterloo and Tammy Gudenkauf of North Liberty; two daughters-in-law: Sharla Gudenkauf of Winthrop and Kim Gudenkauf of Coggon; sixteen grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; sister: Ruth (Joe) Falconer of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years: Vernon; two sons: Donald and James; and seven siblings: Rosie Ryan, Ray McGraw, John D. McGraw, Arlene Meyer, Robert McGraw, William McGraw and Patricia Winchester.