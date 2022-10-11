Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Joan E. Gudenkauf, 86, of Monti, Iowa, died Saturday evening, October 8, 2022, at Lexington Estates in Independence, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monti, Iowa, with Rev. Paul C. McManus and Deacon Tim Post officiating. Visitation: 4:00 to 6:30 P.M. Friday, October 14, 2022, and from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the Monti Community Hall, 2854 Washington Avenue, Coggon, Iowa 52218. Rosary: 4:00 P.M. Friday at the Monti Community Hall. Parish Scripture Service: 6:30 P.M. Friday at the Monti Community Hall. Interment: St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Monti. A Memorial Fund has been established for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Monti. Condolences may be directed to Doris Jacobs, 1661 P Avenue, Marengo, Iowa 52301 Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop is assisting the family.

Tags

Trending Food Videos